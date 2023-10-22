Hoosier Daddy? Social media reacts to Rutgers football’s win, bowl eligibility

Rutgers football got a win on Saturday at Indiana, and social media reacted not just to the Big Ten win, but the fact that the program is bowl eligible. It is huge news for Rutgers.

It has been eight years since Rutgers was a bowl-eligible. That 2014 season, under former head coach Kyle Flood, saw Rutgers finish 8-5 and win the Quick Lane Bowl.

That was Rutgers’ first season in the Big Ten. And Rutgers is back in the postseason talk, an important step for the program in what is now the fourth season of the rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

Social media reacted in a special way to the news that Rutgers is now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and going bowling.

Scroll down and check out the best reactions from Saturday’s Big Ten win at Indiana. Rutgers football is going to a bowl game:

Eddie Antommarchi

Nothing better than waking up after a @RFootball victory, stepping out & rocking the RUTGERS GEAR 🫡😤🪓 pic.twitter.com/XS8DPgegwi — Bori_blanco (@ninaneddieanto) October 22, 2023

Our take: Did Eddie sleep at all last night?

The Knights Brigade (the LinkedIn of Rutgers football tailgates)

Our take: Rutgers going bowling was a tradition during the first stint under Greg Schiano. There is still a lot of work to do, but this is an important first step.

The Knights of the Raritan (Rutgers athletics NIL collective)

#Rutgers fans, @RFootball is bowl eligible! Celebrate with a contribution to @KnightsRaritan and support @RUAthletics student athletes. Please repost as well and spread the word.https://t.co/5lQiJJppsz — Jon Newman (@jonnew) October 22, 2023

Our take: The potential is there for Rutgers athletics, in particular football, to take off and be really solid. But Rutgers won’t be able to keep pace if they don’t solidify their NIL support. Fans will need to step up.

Rutgers football legend Eric LeGrand

Shout out to @RFootball finding ways to get the job done and now bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 #CHOP — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) October 21, 2023

Our take: This is a huge first step for Rutgers, and Greg Schiano said it was coming.

Nurse. Wife. Mother. Gigi. Indiana taunter.

We landed at Newark and are in line to get through customs. Some guy coming towards us on the line is wearing an Indiana sweatshirt. I look at him right in the eye and say "oh so sad" I make a sad face and point to the R on my #Rutgers jacket 🤣 #CHOP — Margaret (@nursemegg) October 22, 2023

Our take: That’s just wrong. And yet…

Former Rutgers quarterback Mike Teel

Happy for @GregSchiano and the @RFootball team. Hasn’t always been pretty but finding ways to win this year. 6 wins at this point of the season is a huge step and shows the progress many needed to see. — Mike Teel (@MTeel14) October 21, 2023

Our take: The Rutgers football analyst gave some good perspective on getting to six wins. The final four games are tough, but one more win would be absolutely huge for Schiano and the direction of the program.

Jeff Towers

What he said, #Rutgers Nation!! THIS is why we as @RFootball Fans fought so hard to bring @GregSchiano back to the Banks! Reward this team with your presence on Nov 4. Bring every family member + enjoy the Boardwalk. CFB’s best gameday experience! 🎳🏈🪓⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/MoXp15PUAJ — Jeff Towers🦍💥🪓🔨 (@jeff_towers) October 22, 2023

Our take: The highly influential Rutgers fan has been adamant in patience for this Rutgers football rebuild. Towers wasn’t wrong.

His neighbors must love him

Our take: Travis’ videos are becoming must-watches for Rutgers fans across all sports.Good stuff here from one of the top Rutgers fans on social media.

WRSU knows it

Our take: Looking forward to Dylan Allen’s question during the Wednesday media session.

