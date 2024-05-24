Hoopsfest details set for May 30 in downtown Terre Haute

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board and the city of Terre Haute have released a map delineating details for Hoopsfest downtown on May 30 as they prepared to celebrate the grand opening of the Larry Bird Museum.

Posted on social media, the Hoopsfest map shows all of the attractions that will line Wabash Avenue and a section of Eight Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 30th.

The stage from which Bird will speak at 10:30 a.m. will be between Seventh and Eighth streets, near the Terre Haute Convention Center and adjoining museum.

Musical acts Loops and Rhythms, Dekar and the Bodyguards and Palo Brea also will perform.

Picnic tables will be placed near the stage. Other amenities offered along Wabash Avenue include food trucks, a beer garden, a kiosk offering swag, inflatables for kids to jump on and pop-a-shot basketball goals.

A three-on-three basketball matches featuring local high school athletes and a basketball skills challenge will be on Eight Street.

The Larry Bird Museum charts the basketball icon’s humble beginnings to his unforgettable moments on the court with the Indiana State University Sycamores and the NBA’s Boston Celtics with rare memorabilia, interactive exhibits and never-before-seen interviews with teammates and rivals.

It will open its doors to special guests May 30 before opening to the general public May 31.

For the public opening, people must reserve a time slot in advance through the museum’s website, larrybirdmuseum.com.