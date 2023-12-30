This hoops star is 'so darn unselfish.' Here's how he still set a historic scoring record

He had just reached 1,000 career points, and yet Greg Guidinger was explaining why the moment wasn't about him.

"It's not about how many points I score," the Central York superstar said following a District 3 playoff win over Dallastown this past February. "It's a team game. I've always had great guys around me.

"It's not like I did something crazy. It's something that I'm proud of myself for, but even though it looks like an individual stat, my teammates and coaches are the reason I got it done."

That's Guidinger in a nutshell. So humble that's it's almost hard to believe. But the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter is genuine in his humility, and he's reached impressive heights without compromising that trait.

Guidinger became the Central York boys' basketball program's all-time leading scorer this week. He scored 15 points in a 71-37 win over Elizabethtown to break Rob Keller's record of 1,252 set back in 1986. Guidinger currently sits at 1,256 points.

Central York senior Greg Guidinger dribbles toward the basket during a non-league basketball game against Reading earlier this season. Guidinger became the Panthers' boys' all-time leading scorer, breaking the record of 1,252 set by Rob Keller in 1986.

On one hand, it seems like a no-brainer that Guidinger accomplished this feat. He's been starting since his freshman year, earned attention from NCAA Division I colleges and been the headlining player on a star-studded team that has dominated the YAIAA the past two seasons.

At the same time, Guidinger didn't lead Central York in shot attempts in any of his first three seasons. And he's never had one particularly jaw-dropping statistical campaign — averaging 15.6 points per game as a freshman, 20.5 as a sophomore (while missing half the season) and 16.9 as a junior. He's currently third in the YAIAA in scoring at 20 points per game through 10 contests this season.

Instead, Guidinger has reached the milestone due to his impressive consistency and despite his insistence on sharing the ball with his talented array of teammates.

The more impressive statistic might be this one: Central York is 52-19 with him in the lineup the past four seasons. That's a .732 winning percentage.

"He would have 2,000 points if he wasn't so darn unselfish," Central York head coach Jeff Hoke said at the end of last season. "He knows what it takes to win games."

'The most unselfish kid in the world'

Guidinger is both emblematic of Central York's program and a bit of an outlier.

There have only been six boys' players in school history to score 1,000 points — though current Panthers Ben Rill and Ben Natal will likely join the list before their careers end. Eighteen of the YAIAA's 22 schools have had more boys' players reach the benchmark. Only Bermudian Springs (two) and York County Tech (three) have fewer while South Western is tied with Central York at six.

Keller, who was also a star volleyball player and named the second-best athlete in school history by the York Daily Record, also had one of the league's lowest career scoring records. Only 1969 Bermudian Springs graduate John Lerew (1,141 points) still holds a school record with fewer points.

That's not because Central York has lacked talent through the years. Actually, it's the opposite. The Panthers have been so deep over the past few decades that most of their players either don't play varsity early in their careers or get the chance to pad their stats. Since 1990, the only other Panthers to reach 1,000 points are 2015 grad Sam Saxton (1,107) and 2016 grad Jared Wagner (1,024).

So while Guidinger broke the mold by starting as a freshman, he's fit right in by tailoring his talents to the program's team-first approach.

York area's top basketball players: Every York-Adams 1,000-point scorer

A year after falling to Reading in the season opener, Central York senior Greg Guidinger (4) celebrates a 90-73 win over the Red Knights during a non-league basketball game at Central York High School, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Springettsbury Township.

Of course, it hasn't hurt him to play for Hoke — an offensive-minded coach who loves fast-paced basketball. But Guidinger has never been someone who demands the ball. Hoke said this week he believes the senior is likely among the program's all-time leader in assists.

At times, Guidinger's mindset has presented a bit of a challenge for Central. Do you want a 6-foot-7 kid who can shoot from 3 and score in the post to be passing so often? Maybe not. But the Panthers have had enough talent around him that it's made sense.

Guidinger actually didn't lead the Panthers in scoring last season but was still the unanimous choice for YAIAA Division I Player of the Year by league coaches.

"Sometimes he's the best player on the floor, and you wouldn't know it," Hoke said early last season. "He's the most unselfish kid in the world."

Watch out, Pennsylvania: Central York boys' hoops proves it's for real with statement win

'I don't need to score:' Where Guidinger's mindset comes from

Central York junior Greg Guidinger celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net after the Panthers won YAIAA boys' basketball championship game against York High at the York Tech Field House Feb. 16, 2023, in York Township. The Panthers won, 85-71.

Following his 1,000-point milestone last season, Guidinger was asked where his humble attitude comes from. Without hesitation, he said he learned it from his father.

Jay Guidinger set program records at Minnesota-Duluth and played two seasons in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers. You wouldn't blame someone with that background for having a bit of an ego. But anyone who knows the Guidinger family will tell you that's not the case.

At the end of Greg's freshman season, Jay was interviewed by the York Daily Record for a story about the rise of prep schools in high school basketball. At one point, the conversation turned to his older son, Gabe, and how the Central York teams he played for valued balance over individual statistics.

"Hey, they won the (YAIAA) title," Jay said earnestly. "That was a big deal. What a great experience."

Greg has taken that mindset to the next level the past two years. Central York won another league title last season, but the Panthers have goals far beyond that this season. They're 8-2 and have already beaten state powerhouses Reading and Coatesville and look like a District 3 championship contender. A 61-50 loss to Wilson this Wednesday was a setback but looked like more an off-night than anything else.

Central York's Greg Guidinger accepts congratulations from freshman teammate Brooklyn Nace during Central's 86-53 home win over Dallastown in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Guidinger reached the 1,000-point career milestone midway through the third quarter and finished with 23 points Tuesday.

Guidinger still has a college decision to make. He recently announced a number of NCAA Division II offers (West Chester, Holy Family, Jefferson) and could still have opportunities at Division I mid major programs. But he's never been one to talk much about his recruitment.

Just like he doesn't like to talk much about his scoring.

"My biggest growth as a leader is I don't need to score 20 points to win," he said after beating Reading. "If we're winning, the right things will happen. I trust every single guy on my team and if they're cooking, I'm going to find them. I'll have my moments, but our versatility is what makes us dangerous."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on X at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central York's Greg Guidinger breaks 38-year-old scoring mark