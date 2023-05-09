What hoops pundits, national talkers, and local media are all saying about Bronny James and USC

There is so much content to read, and listen to, on the topic of Bronny James at USC. We have obviously contributed to that content, but if you want some outside voices and outside perspectives on Bronny, that’s worth looking for. It’s part of a larger conversation. You can decide for yourself if the outside voices are matching — or diverging from — what we have been saying and writing here at Trojans Wire. It’s a good way to deepen the conversation surrounding Bronny James and USC basketball.

We have gathered some national reactions, both from college basketball experts and from national talkers who have briefly stopped discussing the NFL or the NBA to make note of what’s happening at USC. We have also included some local media reactions from others who cover USC hoops on a regular basis. It’s a mix of voices which will give you more perspective on this big story:

MAINSTREAM TALKERS WEIGH IN

Bronny James made the right decision. USC’s arena is 10 minutes from his dad’s arena, what’s not to love? USC now has National Championship potential. More @undisputed, now on FS1. pic.twitter.com/kIa0P8Ntx5 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2023

MORE BIG-SHOW TAKES

.@ShannonSharpe reacts to Bronny James committing to USC: "He made the best choice for him and now he'll get to experience the college life. He worked his tail off to get here." pic.twitter.com/0GGzHgzAkr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 8, 2023

COLLEGE BASKETBALL EXPERT SEAN PAUL (HE'S VERY GOOD)

BRONNY TO USC! Here’s my thoughts on Bronny James finally announcing his commitment. Role acceptance is a big factor here. USC has a chance to make serious noise if the pieces mesh. pic.twitter.com/ukUrmLwunb — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) May 7, 2023

MORE CBB INSIDERS DROP SOME KNOWLEDGE

CBS EXPERT DIVES INTO THE DETAILS

What does Bronny James' commitment mean for USC? @MattNorlander breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/eQJxvqDTOO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) May 6, 2023

FORMER TROJANS WIRE WRITER ANDY PATTON

On today's show: 🏀Bronny James commits to USC

🏀Are the Trojans now the Pac 12 favorite?

🏀Has Bronny risen to 1 & done level? Links to watch/listen:

🎧: https://t.co/0ZKpTRSUvo

📺: https://t.co/8HaDUToGIz#LockedOn pic.twitter.com/BrxvV7g8zy — Locked On College Basketball (@LockedOnCBB) May 8, 2023

JAY BILAS

Bronny James has talent, but Jay Bilas says don't compare him to LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/PI8BGlFOxR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 8, 2023

MEMPHIS RADIO HOSTS

AUDIO: Here's Jason & John on Bronny James going to USC, joining former Tiger Boogie Ellis https://t.co/zG1NSnbRoJ — 929ESPN (@929espn) May 8, 2023

NBA DRAFT OUTLOOK

Bronny James has a future in the NBA according to many scouts 🤩 (via @DraftExpress) pic.twitter.com/K1jOInmxFW — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2023

ANALYSIS OF BRONNY AND ISAIAH COLLIER

When Bronny James committed to USC on Saturday, the Trojans already had a pledge from the nation's best pure point guard and number 2 overall prospect. Why Isaiah Collier was the perfect running mate for Bronny: https://t.co/SkOytbndog pic.twitter.com/996VjDkuzL — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) May 8, 2023

A REALLY GOOD PODCAST FROM USC'S 247SPORTS BASKETBALL ANALYSTS

🚨🚨🚨EMERGENCY PODCAST: Five-star guard Bronny James commits to @USC_Hoops @adammjasper and I break down what the commitment means for Bronny, USC and Andy Enfield's squad: https://t.co/v9oWCDZKJN pic.twitter.com/UBorlk33sC — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) May 7, 2023

