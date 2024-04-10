Hoops notebook: Don't look now, but Lobos already getting Top 25 love for next season

Apr. 9—In a sport determined by a postseason tournament, Top 25 polls are meaningless any time of the year.

But polls predicting next season's college basketball rankings released in mid-April — several literally within minutes of the conclusion of Monday night's national title game and weeks before the transfer portal even closes — have to be among the most meaningless of the meaningless, right?

We all agree? Great.

Now let's dive into some of those meaningless "way-too-early" Top 25 polls for a 2024-25 season that doesn't start until November and see where the UNM Lobos and others around the Mountain West check in as the college basketball world is being flooded with look-ahead and look-back college basketball content this week.

First, the typical disclaimer for modern college basketball reporting this time of year: Anything can change at any moment!

Players have until the end of April to enter the transfer portal and can join a team at any time before the fall semester and still be eligible to play next season.

As of this article being written, the UNM Lobos have a core of returning, big-minute players in Donovan Dent, JT Toppin, Nelly Junior Joseph, Tru Washington and Mustapha Amzil all returning. To go along with them are deeper reserves like Braden Appelhans and Quinton Webb and incoming freshmen Kayde Dotson and Jovan Milicevic.

According to the Field of 68 Podcast Network, the Lobos check in at No. 20 in the network's Top 25 ranking, one spot ahead of fellow Mountain West program Boise State.

There were no other Mountain West teams in the Field of 68 ranking.

SI.com's Kevin Sweeney ranks the Lobos No. 21, the highest Mountain West team.

"With two young stars in Donovan Dent and JT Toppin set to return, UNM could easily make back-to-back trips to the Dance," Sweeney writes. "Replacing fiery guard Jaelen House won't be easy, but the Lobos seem like an early candidate to win the always-competitive Mountain West."

The Athletic's lone Mountain West team ranked was San Diego State at No. 23. ESPN's "WTE Top 25" didn't include any Mountain West teams in its rankings, but listed San Diego State and New Mexico in a five-team "next in line" section. CBS Sports' rankings did not include a Mountain West team.

POLL POSITION: In Tuesday's Final AP Top 25 ranking, San Diego State (17) and Utah State (22) were the Mountain West's two ranked teams, while New Mexico (6 points, 17 spots out), Colorado State (5 points) and Nevada (1 point) each received votes.

PAIN INDEX: ESPN.com on Tuesday published its March Madness Pain Index summary of the Big Dance. In it, they ranked 1 through 67 the most painful losses in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Naturally, a lot of the team in the 50s and 60s at the back end of the list were 14-, 15- and 16-seeded teams who were never expected to win anyway.

The Lobos checked in at No. 30 — pretty much middle of the pack, taking into account they were an 11 seed losing to a No. 6 seed, but also one that was a betting favorite when the game tipped off.

"The seniors-led Lobos won four straight games to earn the league's auto bid but turned back into a pumpkin soon after," wrote author Kevin Pulsifer, who also noted UNM is now 2-6 in the NCAA Tournament in the Mountain West era.

Four other Mountain West teams were also pretty much in middle-of-the-pack territory: 46 San Diego State, 45 Colorado State, 39 Utah State and 28 Boise State.

Then, there was Nevada and former Lobo head coach Steve Alford, whose 10th-seeded Wolf Pack had a 99.5% win probability with 7:14 remaining in its first round game against No. 6 Dayton.

The Flyers used a 24-4 run as Nevada started to try and kill clock down the stretch, taking itself out of its offense and leading to a 63-60 Dayton win.

"Nevada's collapse has to take the cake in these rankings, even as only 1.5-point favorites that lost by three," ESPN wrote. "As the lead dwindled, it still didn't feel like the Flyers could actually pull it off, and the Wolf Pack had multiple chances late to win or send the game to OT. If an alien ever visits Earth and asks me to describe March Madness, this is the game film I'm pulling."