Hoops and hospitality at Best of Maryland Girls Basketball Tournament

In his 26 years running the Best of Maryland girls basketball tournament, director Steve Pisarski has learned the importance of taking care of people.

That’s what gets teams and college coaches to come to Frederick annually for what’s become a premier summer showcase of top girls basketball squads from around the country. Pisarski personally introduces himself to each coach and has complimentary meals arranged for college staff and referees.

“We’re known throughout the college coaching community as having one of the best events, partially because of the teams and kids who play, but they consider our hospitality,” Pisarski said.

In turn, 22 teams from around the United States and more than 100 college coaches from 75 schools found themselves at both Frederick High and Frederick Community College Thursday for a 14-hour day of games. The festivities continue through Saturday at Hood College and FCC, with the championship slated for 4:15 p.m. at Hood.

Teams came from as far away as Colorado (East High in Denver) to show their abilities in front of coaches from upper echelon programs like Maryland, Tennessee, Louisville and Notre Dame. Only one school from Maryland — C.H. Flowers High in Prince George’s County — is in this year’s tournament.

Frederick High was originally slated to be in the event but bowed out after coach Nate Naylor left the program.

“You have to weigh the ability level of the competition, and sometimes, that’s tough,” Pisarski said. “I would love to get more Maryland teams in here. It’s called the Best of Maryland tournament [for a reason].”

But the squads that roll through are still excellent.

Consecutive games at Frederick High on Thursday evening saw two of the top-ranked schools in the country — Saint John Vianney and Morris Catholic, both out of New Jersey — take the floor and knock off their opponents. Earlier in the day, defending champion Sacred Heart (Kentucky) picked up a pair of victories in tight matchups.

“We come out here to play the best. Honestly, winning games is not the most important thing here. It’s playing the best competition we can play,” said Marcus Thompson, the head coach at Sanford School in Delaware. “For those girls who are ready, we want exposure from college coaches. And the other thing is to play quality teams and get our name out there, because you never know, these are friendships you can make.”

That’s why Pisarski, a Frederick County resident and the former longtime girls basketball coach at Damascus High, runs the tournament.

He’s creating a community and bringing the best competition to an area hungry for more hoops. And at a moment when the popularity of women’s basketball is soaring to new heights, that’s no small matter.

“If they like girls or women’s basketball, this is some of the best in the country,” Pisarski said. “You’re watching kids who you may end up watching on TV one day.”