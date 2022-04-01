Auburn staff is showing interest in PAC 12 transfer

Reuters Videos

STORY: “The general radiation situation around the plant is quite normal. There was a relatively higher level of localised radiation because of the movement of heavy vehicles at the time of the occupation of the plant and apparently this might have been the case again on the way out. So we heard about the possibility of some personnel being contaminated but we don’t have any confirmation about that," Grossi said at a news conference.Director General Grossi visited Ukraine on Tuesday (March 29) to start providing assistance including experts and equipment aimed at keeping nuclear facilities there safe in the midst of war.Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Grossi has called on both countries to urgently agree a framework to ensure nuclear facilities, including the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl and Europe's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, are safe and secure.