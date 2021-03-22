Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

Hoopla with Haynes: News and nuggets from around the league.

John Collins

While in the midst of a galvanizing eight-game winning streak led by interim head coach Nate McMillan, the Atlanta Hawks are becoming increasingly reluctant to move their starting power forward by the March 25 trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Furthermore, the Hawks haven’t been overly thrilled with the offerings. For instance, the Dallas Mavericks proposed a package featuring sharpshooter Maxi Kleber, sources said.

Collins, 23, has been a central figure to the miraculous turnaround the Hawks are experiencing and tinkering with the chemistry at this juncture is risky. Team ownership wants wins, and that’s what’s taking place.

The Sacramento Kings have made the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft available for a trade, with the Kings recently being turned down by the Detroit Pistons, having offered Bagley III for promising rookie Saddiq Bey, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

It is no secret within league circles that both sides — Kings and Bagley III — are keen on discovering a corridor toward separation. It’s been a tumultuous tenure for the often-injured forward, who is currently sidelined with a fractured left hand.

Aaron Gordon prefers to be traded to a team in playoff contention, which may have a killed a potential deal to the Houston Rockets. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Aaron Gordon

Houston Rockets players were under the impression a few days ago that a trade for Gordon was close to being finalized and a last-minute hiccup killed the deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Gordon has no desire to be traded to a team in a rebuild and is only interested in joining a team that has the potential to make a playoff run, sources said.

One key party with knowledge of the talks disputed that it nearly reached the point of completion. It would have likely involved Victor Oladipo. However, any team that seeks a trade for the Orlando Magic versatile forward would prefer to have some assurances that Gordon would agree to an extension, sources said.

This could decrease the trade options for Orlando. Gordon, 25, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

Talks have diminished between Orlando and the Portland Trail Blazers, a source said. The Denver Nuggets are still interested, but there isn't desperation to make a move, sources said.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, meaning Cleveland will have the right to match any offers the big man receives on the market.

The Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards are some of the teams expected to have some level of interest in the young 7-foot rim protector, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Earlier in the season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, a healthy rookie-scale extension wasn’t feasible due to the cap restraints of the team.

A four-year, $48 million extension was offered and politely declined, sources said.

Allen, 22, will be open to all situations as he hopes to collect on his first major payday in the league, sources said.

Joel Embiid

MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to be reevaluated at the end of the week for the bone bruise on his left knee. Embiid has been out since March 12.

There is no established return date for the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star. The organization will be extremely cautious and wait patiently until he’s back to MVP form physically and mentally, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The objective is to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go for the playoffs, sources said.

JaVale McGee

It is becoming more likely that a new destination for the Cleveland Cavaliers backup center would occur not by trade, but rather a buyout, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

De’Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.

