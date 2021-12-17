'We get to hoop': Suns start 11-game stretch in 22 days Sunday vs. Charlotte Hornets

Suns coach Monty Williams can see it.

Their schedule is going to take a turn for the jam packed as they play every other day from Sunday against Charlotte to Jan. 8 versus Miami for a total of 11 games.

Sunday: vs. Hornets (16-14).

Tuesday: at Lakers (16-13).

Thursday: vs Thunder (8-19).

Christmas: vs. Warriors (23-5).

Dec. 27: vs. Grizzlies (18-11).

Dec. 29: vs. Thunder (8-19).

Dec. 31: at Celtics (14-14).

Jan. 2: at Hornets (16-14).

Jan. 4: at Pelicans (9-21).

Jan. 6: vs. Clippers (16-13).

Jan. 8: vs. Heat (17-12)

"It is what it is," Williams said. "We get to hoop. I think our guys enjoy that."

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams talks to forward Mikal Bridges (25) during a time out against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center.

The Suns may need a Christmas miracle to push through that considering the uptick in COVID cases. Several NBA teams have had players test positive for the virus in the last couple of weeks as Chicago had to postpone two games.

"I'm sure there are discussions on everybody's squads on how we can keep our guys safe and keep our families safe," Williams said. "Christmas season right after Thanksgiving. We've got people coming in, we're traveling. Sometimes you just think about the NBA players and coaches, but we all have families, too. Certainly don't want to get anyone from our families sick or anybody sick."

The Suns (23-5) also hope to have Devin Booker back during this stretch as he missed a seventh straight game Thursday which they won, 118-98, over Washington at Footprint Center.

"He's getting better every day for sure," Williams said. "The healing part has to run its course and then there's a definite ramp up stage that we're not quite sure where we are with that part, but it is looking good as far as him getting better. When it happened, we didn't know what it was, the level of it, but as we've gone on last few days or so we've feel pretty good about where he is right now."

Here's a breakdown of the first five games of that stretch. The Republic will revisit the results of those five games and look ahead to the next six.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) celebrates making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday vs. Hornets (16-14)

Time: 6 p.m., Bally Sports Arizona

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Last time: W, 101-97 in OT in Charlotte on March 28, 2021

Hornets star power: LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Ball has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols. If he can go, Ball will return to a place he put on a show in leading Charlotte to a win in Phoenix last season as a rookie. Bridges is an elite high riser.

Return: Kelly Oubre Jr. will play his first game in Phoenix this season against his former team. Averaging 16.6 points, Oubre was a fan favorite. Expect cheers.

LeBron James was courtside to watch the game between Sierra Canyon and St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 4, 2021. His son Bronny plays for Sierra Canyon.

Tuesday at Lakers (16-13)

Time: 8 p.m., TNT

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Last time: W, 115-105 in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2021

Lakers star power: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. All four made the NBA's 75th anniversary team. The Lakers aren't playing up to expectations, but have won three in a row going into Friday's game at Minnesota.

Got five on it?: Dating back to last season's playoffs, Phoenix has won four straight over the Lakers. Five in a row certainly wouldn't go over well in L.A.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after New Orleans makes a basket to win an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. New Orleans won 113-110.

Thursday vs. Thunder (8-19)

Time: 7 p.m., Bally Sports Arizona

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Last time: W, 123-120 in Oklahoma City on May 2, 2021

Thunder star power: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City is building around the talented guard who got the rookie max extension of $172 million. He's averaging 23.7 points on 50.8% shooting (41.8% from 3).

Bottom: The Thunder have the NBA's worst record in the Western Conference. Losers of three straight, Oklahoma City is 2-8 in its last 10 games.

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talk into their hands at Footprint Center.

Christmas vs. Warriors (23-5)

Time: 3 p.m., ABC

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Last time: L, 118-96 in San Francisco on Dec. 3, 2021

Warriors star power: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Thompson reportedly won't be back before this game after missing the last two seasons with injuries. If that holds up, the Suns will see him for the first and final time in the regular season March 30 in San Francisco.

Round 3: The Suns won the first matchup after Booker suffered the hamstring injury in the Nov. 30 game. The Warriors got payback in the rematch as Booker was sidelined.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony at FedExForum on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Dec. 27th vs. Grizzlies (18-11)

Time: 7 p.m., Bally Sports Arizona

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Last time: W, 119-94 in Memphis on Nov. 12, 2021

Grizzlies star power: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies have gone 9-1 without Morant (knee) to rise to fourth in the West. Jackson Jr. posted three consecutive 20-point games against the Mavericks (26), Lakers (25) and Sixers (22).

Candidate: Taylor Jenkins should be in the coach of the year conversation as he has the second-youngest team in the league within range of the NBA's elite.

Dec 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) and guard Devin Booker (1) watch the action against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center.

Prediction: 3-2

Much will depend on Booker's status, but the Suns are 5-2 without him.

The huge matchup is with the Warriors. However, don't sleep on the rematch with the Grizzlies in Phoenix.

Memphis has gone 12-5 since losing by 25 to the Suns at home.

Morant is their guy, but Dillon Brooks is the pulse of the team. Anytime he matches up against Booker, it's a treat to watch.

See you Dec. 29 when Oklahoma City returns to Phoenix for a second game within seven days.

