Hoop Drills and Life Skills summer basketball camp returns to Bluefield June 10

Jun. 3—BLUEFIELD — CASEWV/Project Y.E.S. in partnership with the City of Bluefield, West Virginia and Bluefield University, present it's 15th annual Hoop Drills and Life Skills Summer Basketball Camp at the Herb Sims Cener Auditorium June 10-12, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. daily.

The camp is open to the public and free of charge to the first one hundred (100) boys and girls ages 8-14 that register on the first day of camp (Monday, June 10) Each day the youth will be provided, lunch, snacks and water. Preregistration is not required.

This annual youth ecamp is designed to provide basketball skills as well as invaluable life skill lessons.

of maintaining healthy relationships, citizenship, conflict avoidance, and sportsmanship.

The Hoop Drills and Life Skills 3-day camp will be under the direction of Jim Pettus and drill coach, Chawn Martin. They will be assisted by the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department, and Bluefield University Athletic Department.

For questions or additional information contact Jim Pettus at 304-325-2441 ext. 1108 or jpettus@casewv.org.