Will Hooker's injuries hurt his spot in NFL Draft?
Peter King discusses why teams should want Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on their roster even with his torn ACL. King discusses Hooker's leadership, strength and potential in the NFL.
Hurts is reportedly expected to be a full participant in Philadelphia's upcoming offseason training program.
Maybe the Texans won't take a quarterback after all.
Smith played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.
The Panthers don't seem too worried about Bryce Young.
Here are the players in this class who best embody Terez's ethos of effort, attitude and performance.
Purdue center Zach Edey will declare for the NBA draft, but his college career may not be over just yet.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
The odds of a Warriors win in six games are far shorter than the odds of a Kings win in six games too.
Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors-Kings playoff match after he stepped on Kings forward, Domantas Sabonis.
As the Mets prepare to take on the Dodgers this week, they're trying to follow L.A.'s path from financial superpower to baseball superpower.
The Rays will have to get used to people noticing them and remarking with some incredulity that the small-market club known for doing just enough is now pacing the pack.
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
One pair to wager in the Top 20 market who can win the Zurich Classic
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant Tuesday.
The move comes after appeals panels ruled differently on cases involving the same hood louver violations at Phoenix.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Andy Behrens shares a six-pack of stats to help make sense of the offensive boom we've seen to start the 2023 fantasy baseball season.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer talk about players that will be joining MLB teams this week, possums in Oakland, the Rays’ winning streak coming to a close and the potential of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.