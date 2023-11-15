'Hook'em!': Pat McAfee, others react to Texas landing 5-star recruit Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson is the third highest-rated basketball recruit ever to commit to Texas behind Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.

Texas basketball nabbed one of its highest-rated recruits ever as five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson committed to the program on Wednesday afternoon. Currently enrolled at Link Academy, Johnson is the top recruit in Texas and No. 5 ranked nationally according to 247sports' rankings.

A Dallas native, Johnson had narrowed his choices to Baylor and Texas before choosing the Longhorns. He joins a 2024 class that includes two top 50 national prospects in Cam Scott, a 6-foot-5 guard, and 6-8 forward Nic Codie.

Texas lost out on two 2023 five-star prospects as Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson joined the professional ranks after the firing of Chris Beard. Now, though, Rodney Terry has pulled off a similar recruiting masterclass as Johnson becomes the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Texas since Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.

Here are some social media reactions to Johnson's commitment.

The BEST in Texas play at Texas.



Welcome to the Forty Acres, Tre Johnson! #HookEm🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/XQbHC1bCK3 — Rodney Terry (@RodneyTerry) November 15, 2023

Last week RT told us he's not a big "car guy" but that's what the kids like, so he was down to do the Lambo photoshoot for signing day



"I never try to be too flashy or be something that I'm not but you gotta do what you gotta do in the recruiting world"



Adding Tre Johnson to an… https://t.co/8TmdxJPHx5 pic.twitter.com/6RNZSNttC3 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) November 15, 2023

Tre Johnson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the senior class, has committed to #HookEm, @247Sports has learned.



The Texas Longhorns now have a top-five recruiting class in 2024.



STORY | https://t.co/rsfXXcawUm pic.twitter.com/u3XclebvRd — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) November 15, 2023

New 5-Star Texas SG commit Tre Johnson is the complete package on offense! pic.twitter.com/Y29ne9WCgZ — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 15, 2023

5-STAR SHOOTING GUARD TRE JOHNSON COMMITS TO TEXAS 🤘 @TexasMBB pic.twitter.com/ZIzPatrYFI — Overtime (@overtime) November 15, 2023

The Longhorns get their guy in the 2024 class in Tre Johnson. A massive win for Rodney Terry and Texas #HookEm https://t.co/7CEuwyexIW — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 15, 2023

5-Star Tre Johnson has committed to Texas! #1 ranked SG in the 2024 class 👀 pic.twitter.com/dEhnGuyz5A — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) November 15, 2023

Texas Bball getting a big recruit.



Welcome Tre Johnson



Hook’em baby 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hd60JNMZFR — The Charity Stripe (@_CharityStripe_) November 15, 2023

MASSIVE win for Texas. Tre Johnson is a Longhorn, ranking as their third-highest rated recruit in program history (behind Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba). Rodney Terry gets his guy. #HookEm https://t.co/hoAczPP8qV — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) November 15, 2023

5 Star Prospect Tre Johnson made his season debut last night with 14 pts 3 Rebs 5 ast @LinkHoops @iamtrejohnson1 pic.twitter.com/TqxYWiOWwp — Theovisuals (@theovisuals9) November 9, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Hook'em!': Top basketball prospect Tre Johnson commits to Texas