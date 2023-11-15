Advertisement

'Hook'em!': Pat McAfee, others react to Texas landing 5-star recruit Tre Johnson

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read
Tre Johnson is the third highest-rated basketball recruit ever to commit to Texas behind Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.
Tre Johnson is the third highest-rated basketball recruit ever to commit to Texas behind Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.

Texas basketball nabbed one of its highest-rated recruits ever as five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson committed to the program on Wednesday afternoon. Currently enrolled at Link Academy, Johnson is the top recruit in Texas and No. 5 ranked nationally according to 247sports' rankings.

A Dallas native, Johnson had narrowed his choices to Baylor and Texas before choosing the Longhorns. He joins a 2024 class that includes two top 50 national prospects in Cam Scott, a 6-foot-5 guard, and 6-8 forward Nic Codie.

Texas lost out on two 2023 five-star prospects as Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson joined the professional ranks after the firing of Chris Beard. Now, though, Rodney Terry has pulled off a similar recruiting masterclass as Johnson becomes the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Texas since Kevin Durant and Mo Bamba.

Here are some social media reactions to Johnson's commitment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Hook'em!': Top basketball prospect Tre Johnson commits to Texas