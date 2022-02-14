HOOKED: Texas lands commitment from 2024 DB Aeryn Hampton

Texas struck again with a late night commitment, adding Aeryn Hampton to their 2024 recruiting class just after midnight.

Hampton is a player many teams in the Big 12 have interest in. The east Texas product chose the Longhorns over offers from the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

The do-it-all player was a force on both sides of the ball during his sophomore season at Daingerfield. Hampton tallied over 1300 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense playing both wide receiver and running back. He also excelled as a defensive back where he snagged nine interceptions including five pick-sixes.

Hampton joins fellow defensive back Jaden Allen as the lone commits of the 2024 class.

It is a long way until Hampton officially signs, but landing a commitment from a talent like him is a major victory for Texas’ staff.

