HOOKED: Texas flips four-star WR DeAndre Moore from Louisville

Texas adds another elite wide receiver to its 2023 recruiting class with an early signing period flip of DeAndre Moore Jr.

The four-star wideout had previously been committed to Louisville. The Cardinal could not fight off the late push from Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ staff. Georgia was also in the mix of late, but Moore ultimately decided on Texas as his future home.

247Sports composite rankings list Moore as the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 95 overall prospect. He joins five-star Johntay Cook and four-star Ryan Niblett in what makes up an excellent wide receiver haul for the Longhorns.

Moore is a speedy player with great hands and route running. He excelled at the highest level of high school football playing a St. John Bosco in California. Moore profiles as a perfect dynamic playmaker for Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

