Hook them Horns! Texas to visit Fayetteville in first SEC season

Bye, Alabama! Hello, Texas!

The 2024 SEC Football schedule was released Wednesday night and emotions were mixed across the board.

At Arkansas, especially.

The league will welcome two new teams – Texas and Oklahoma – into the fold that fall and while the current setup of eight conference games is exactly that, current, the league will continue to attempt to talk teams into eight.

For now, Arkansas saw its toughest opponent kicked out and an old rival moved in as the Razorbacks will not play Alabama, but will play Texas in the Longhorns’ inaugural season in the SEC.

Arkansas also held on to its rivalry games with LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri.

No SEC dates were announced, but we do know the Hogs’ dates for their nonconference schedule. Take a look at the whole thing below.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff - August 31 (Little Rock)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas dismantled its cross-state FCS school back in 2021 in Little Rock. That will almost certainly happen again in August 2024.

Oklahoma State - September 7 (Stillwater)

The two schools haven’t met since 1980. Impossible to say where either will be in 13 months, but given their recent pasts, the game should be a winner, regardless.

Alabama-Birmingham - September 14 (Fayetteville)

UAB was a life-saver back in 2014, the teams’ only meeting, when the Blazers allowed Arkansas to snap a three-game skid in the middle of the season. The Hogs ultimately finished 6-6 and beat Texas in the subsequent bowl.

Louisiana Tech - November 23 (Fayetteville)

Arkansas hasn’t lost to Louisian Tech in four previous tries. But the Bulldogs were close in the last one in 2016, falling by just one point.

LSU (Fayetteville)

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks players celebrate with the Boot trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas hasn’t beaten LSU in Fayetteville since 2014, the field-rush game. That said, the Hogs had the Tigers’ number back in 2021 and did it in Baton Rouge.

(Calvin Mattheis / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Arkansas since 2007. Of course, the teams have only played each other three times since, but still. Arkansas won the last meeting in Fayetteville in 2020.

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin vs. Pittman stays, which is nice for those who like personality. Arkansas and Ole Miss have developed quite the little rivalry the last four years, too, as they’ve split against each other in the span.

Texas (Fayetteville)

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Texas looked rough the last time it was in Fayetteville. Arkansas’ 40-21 win against the Longhorns was basically the sign Hogs fans needed to know Sam Pittman was the man.

Auburn (Auburn)

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart (58) forces a fumble while tackling Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ win last year snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tigers. Who knows what the future will yield, though, as Hugh Freeze takes over at Auburn.

Mississippi State (Starkville)

Much like with Ole Miss, Arkansas has been back and forth in recent years against the Bulldogs. With Zach Arnett in his first season in 2023, we’ll get a better idea of what the 2024 game will look like in the fall.

Missouri (Columbia)

Rivals forever, baby! The reality is that Missouri-vs-Arkansas is a great matchup for both teams. Both are beatable for the other, even if it lacks sexiness.

Texas A&M (Arlington)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) defends against a pass to Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies have won 10 of the last 11, but Arkansas has some extra motivation these days, what with Bobby Petrino in Aggieland.

