Hoodstock 2021 brings families, communities together

Aug. 8—Despite a shooting at Toledo's Savage Park just two weeks before, Hoodstock 2021 went on as planned with a school supplies giveaway, food, and games for families in the community.

"I don't think they should have things taken away from them," said DeVonne Fagan, executive director of the Hoodstock Foundation, about the children served by the event held Sunday in Savage Park.

The Hoodstock Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to peace, change, economic growth, and youth empowerment. Mr. Fagan said because of the recent violence, some vendors and performers backed out this year. This year's event also got off to a slower start than usual.

Usually, people will come for the school supplies giveaways and then stay for a while, he said.

But this year, several families came and left.

"A lot of people are scared, too," he said. "I just hope people let their kids come out and have a nice time."

Along with food trucks and local vendors, the event also featured basketball games and bounce houses.

Che Motley, of Toledo, came to the park with her family and said she believes having events such as Hoodstock is a way to counter all the fighting and shootings.

"It's just showing that there's more than just drama," she said. "They're trying to bring the community together. ...They're trying to do something positive."

One of the event organizers, Montrice Terry, with City Park League, said giving people time to enjoy themselves reduces negative behavior, thoughts, and actions.

"This helps save lives," he said about Sunday's event. "We bring families, neighbors, various communities to the park to engage in a safe, giving environment."

Mr. Terry said City Park League has been a partner with Hoodstock Foundation for years for a number of events that include performing arts, entertainment, and humanities.

Even after recent city violence, it's important to carry on, he said.

"It lets the community know that even in our struggles, we find a way to keep positive and successful events going," he said.

Earl Mack, Toledo Buffalo Soldiers president, another partner of the Hoodstock Foundation for the event, said the atmosphere on Sunday was just positive for families and community members who attended.

"For them to come out to a nice, great event like this, it's so encouraging for those families and those children," he said. "It just shows the community that we're all in this together."

In the early afternoon, Mr. Fagan wasn't sure how many families would end up attending the event.

Organizers had enough T-shirts, food, and supplies to support at least a thousand children, he said.

But even if fewer than that ultimately turned up, the event is still a positive impact on the community, he said.

"If a thousand kids don't come, nothing we can do," he said. "But we're here."

First Published August 8, 2021, 3:35pm