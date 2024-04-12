Hood slugs Big Sky past Bravettes

Apr. 12—Missoula Big Sky's Grace Hood homered twice and drove in six runs Thursday, leading the Eagles over Flathead 15-4 in Western AA softball at KidSport.

Hood hit two-run shots in the third and fifth innings as Big Sky pushed a 6-2 lead out to 8-2 and 11-2. Kyler Latrielle had two hits and scored five times for the Eagles (5-0-1); Hood was 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Aubrey Bykari added a solo homer in the second inning for Big Sky.

Flathead got a two-run home run from Kaidyn Lake in the fourth inning; Kynsey Lake and Mackenzie Brandt hit RBI singles in the second inning for the Bravettes (2-1). Brandt was 4-for-4 at the plate.

Big Sky 152 030 4 — 15 16 1

Flathead 020 020 0 — 4 8 4

Liberty Rogers. Briella Wilson (5) and Grace Hood. Lacie Franklin, Macey McIlhargey (3) and Laynee Vessar.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 2-4, Hood 4-4, Brooke Schaffer 2-5, Delaney Laird 3-4, Logan Baack 1-5, Sadie McGuinn 0-5, Syerra Peterson 1-5, Aubrey Bykari 1-3, Irene Griswold 2-4.

FLATHEAD — Mackenzie Brandt 4-4, Ava Bessen 1-4, Reese Conley 0-2, Kaidyn Lake 1-4, McIlhargey 0-2, Sawyer VanCampen 1-4, Vessar 0-2, Olivia Nyman 0-3, Kinsey Lake 1-3.

2B — Latrielle, Peterson. HR — Hood 2, Bykari, Kaidyn Lake. RBIs — Hood 6, Schaffer 2, Bykari, Kaidyn Lake 2, Kinsey Lake.