Hood slugs Big Sky past Bravettes

Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
Apr. 12

Apr. 12—Missoula Big Sky's Grace Hood homered twice and drove in six runs Thursday, leading the Eagles over Flathead 15-4 in Western AA softball at KidSport.

Hood hit two-run shots in the third and fifth innings as Big Sky pushed a 6-2 lead out to 8-2 and 11-2. Kyler Latrielle had two hits and scored five times for the Eagles (5-0-1); Hood was 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Aubrey Bykari added a solo homer in the second inning for Big Sky.

Flathead got a two-run home run from Kaidyn Lake in the fourth inning; Kynsey Lake and Mackenzie Brandt hit RBI singles in the second inning for the Bravettes (2-1). Brandt was 4-for-4 at the plate.

Big Sky 152 030 4 — 15 16 1

Flathead 020 020 0 — 4 8 4

Liberty Rogers. Briella Wilson (5) and Grace Hood. Lacie Franklin, Macey McIlhargey (3) and Laynee Vessar.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 2-4, Hood 4-4, Brooke Schaffer 2-5, Delaney Laird 3-4, Logan Baack 1-5, Sadie McGuinn 0-5, Syerra Peterson 1-5, Aubrey Bykari 1-3, Irene Griswold 2-4.

FLATHEAD — Mackenzie Brandt 4-4, Ava Bessen 1-4, Reese Conley 0-2, Kaidyn Lake 1-4, McIlhargey 0-2, Sawyer VanCampen 1-4, Vessar 0-2, Olivia Nyman 0-3, Kinsey Lake 1-3.

2B — Latrielle, Peterson. HR — Hood 2, Bykari, Kaidyn Lake. RBIs — Hood 6, Schaffer 2, Bykari, Kaidyn Lake 2, Kinsey Lake.