HONOURS EVEN BETWEEN THE NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

No winners and no goals. The Rossonero 'derby' at EURO 2024 between the Netherlands and France promised much but delivered little in the way of excitement. It ended up being a cagey 0-0 draw at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena, with very few offensive forays; Xavi Simons did have a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the second half. Mike Maignan and Theo Hernández started for Les Bleus, while Tijjani Reijnders started for the Oranje; all three of them played the full 90 minutes. Olivier Giroud came on in the 75th minute, though, by then, the game was already winding down to a virtual halt. This draw sees France and the Netherlands still level on four points at the top of Group D.





