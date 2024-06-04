'Honoured' Clark eyeing finals place after fourth cap

[SNS]

Zander Clark says it was a "real honour" to see his name in Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad and now the Hearts goalkeeper is eyeing a place in the final 26.

Clark played the entirety of the 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar on Monday, his fourth cap.

The 31-year-old, who is one of four keepers in the squad, had limited involvement in the game with the opposition managing just one shot on target.

But, having established himself as number one at Hearts, Clark hopes he has shown enough at both club level and in Scotland training to justify a place in the final squad.

"It's always a real honour to see your name on that list," he said. "It’s a provisional list, it’s then up to the ones who are selected to show the manager what they can do.

"Obviously [Monday] wasn’t a real opportunity in terms of goalkeeping, but in training and throughout the season I feel I've been doing pretty well.

"If you can get the nod like I did [on Monday], it’s about making sure it's a zero for the opposition.

"I just need to keep focused on myself and make sure I'm in the manager's thoughts."