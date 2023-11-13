Honors, recognition pour in for Georgia LB C.J. Allen

Georgia Bulldogs true freshman linebacker C.J. Allen was outstanding in his first career start against the Ole Miss Rebels. Allen was called into action after All-SEC linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a broken forearm against Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker from Barnesville, Georgia, recorded nine tackles and a sack against Ole Miss. Allen’s fantastic performance against Ole Miss drew a lot of praise and recognition.

Allen stepped up similar to how tight end Oscar Delp stepped up after Brock Bowers went down with ankle injury against Vanderbilt. Allen’s level of play did not drop off much from Dumas-Johnson’s. Allen maintained Georgia’s standard and helped the Dawgs win 52-17 against Ole Miss.

The freshman sensation earned several awards and other pieces of recognition for his Ole Miss performance.

Allen blows up 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle

True frosh LB CJ Allen #33 = 1 Pulling LT into the middle…#71 = 0 pic.twitter.com/OdQKz3qJLw — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) November 13, 2023

On3's true freshman of the week

Week 11 College Football True Freshman Standouts headlined by Georgia LB CJ Allen🔥 (via @CharlesPower)https://t.co/MGFHH7in3D pic.twitter.com/ypcS5CNFj9 — On3 (@On3sports) November 13, 2023

On3 named C.J. Allen as its true freshman of the week. Allen is a former elite recruit and has excellent speed.

SEC true freshman of the week

🏈 WK11 | SEC Football Player of the Week FRESHMAN: CJ Allen@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/R9KdcWWjx8 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 13, 2023

The SEC named C.J. Allen as the conference’s true freshman of the week for his performance against Ole Miss.

Analyst praises C.J. Allen

There hasn’t been a freshman in college football that put tape on like CJ Allen did this weekend. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) November 13, 2023

Former UGA LB Rennie Curran praises Allen

Loving what I’m seeing from the young pup Cj Allen! @GeorgiaFootball linebackers have a bright future🙏🏿💪🏿 — Rennie Curran (@RennieCurran53) November 12, 2023

Allen made impact tackles

UGA freshman LB CJ Allen is going to be a giant headache for opponents. All 5 of his tackles against the run resulted in failures for OM. The Avg Depth of Tackle was 1.6 yards. All 3 of his pass play tackles created failures too Heat seeking missile with unreal lateral speed — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) November 12, 2023

Georgia's defense locked up Ole Miss in the second half

CJ Allen is the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Allen, a native of Barnesville, Ga., led the Bulldogs in tackles with nine stops, including a sack, during his first start filling in for the injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He was part of a unit that held the Rebels to just three points in… — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 13, 2023

