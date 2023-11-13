Advertisement

Honors, recognition pour in for Georgia LB C.J. Allen

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs true freshman linebacker C.J. Allen was outstanding in his first career start against the Ole Miss Rebels. Allen was called into action after All-SEC linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a broken forearm against Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker from Barnesville, Georgia, recorded nine tackles and a sack against Ole Miss. Allen’s fantastic performance against Ole Miss drew a lot of praise and recognition.

Allen stepped up similar to how tight end Oscar Delp stepped up after Brock Bowers went down with ankle injury against Vanderbilt. Allen’s level of play did not drop off much from Dumas-Johnson’s. Allen maintained Georgia’s standard and helped the Dawgs win 52-17 against Ole Miss.

The freshman sensation earned several awards and other pieces of recognition for his Ole Miss performance.

Allen blows up 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle

On3's true freshman of the week

On3 named C.J. Allen as its true freshman of the week. Allen is a former elite recruit and has excellent speed.

SEC true freshman of the week

The SEC named C.J. Allen as the conference’s true freshman of the week for his performance against Ole Miss.

Analyst praises C.J. Allen

Former UGA LB Rennie Curran praises Allen

Allen made impact tackles

Georgia's defense locked up Ole Miss in the second half

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire