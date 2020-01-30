Honors await Class of 2020 on NASCAR Hall of Fame induction night

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will welcome its 11th group of inductees Friday night as the Class of 2020 takes its moment in the spotlight on Induction Weekend.

The enshrinement of Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Waddell Wilson will expand the list of NASCAR Hall of Famers to 55. The gala event in Uptown Charlotte is sure to be full of remembrances, vibrant stories and tributes to Hall of Fame legends.

With stock-car racing’s greats ready to converge at NASCAR’s shrine, here’s a glance at the Hall of Fame activities, tune-in information and this year’s coverage of the 2020 class.

***

Schedule, tune-in info

(All events at Charlotte Convention Center or NASCAR Hall of Fame; all times ET)

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

As a treat for attendees, the NASCAR Hall will also open its doors Saturday for several special events for members and non-members: autograph sessions, storytelling, ceremonies and a first look at the Hall of Honor for this year’s class. More information on Saturday’s events can be found here.

***

CLASS OF 2020

RacingOne

Buddy Baker

NASCAR’s “Gentle Giant” left a legacy of speed, setting records as a fearless driver at the sport’s biggest tracks. Baker won the 1980 Daytona 500 (at a record 177.602 mph) among his 19 premier-series victories and enjoyed a successful second career as a broadcaster in both TV and radio.

Streeter Lecka | Getty Images

Joe Gibbs

Already a Hall of Famer in professional football, Joe Gibbs brought his coaching expertise to a successful transition to NASCAR team owner. He has savored 176 big-league wins (among 10 drivers) and five Cup Series championships since breaking into the sport in 1992. Joe Gibbs Racing has also celebrated five Xfinity Series titles.

Jonathan Ferrey

Bobby Labonte

One of this year’s direct links to Gibbs, Bobby Labonte became the first driver to win both an Xfinity (1991) and Cup Series championship (2000). The native Texan wrapped up his long career in the sport with 21 Cup Series wins that included triumphs in the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500.

Tyler Barrick | Getty Images

Tony Stewart

The driver known as “Smoke” broke into NASCAR’s top series in 1999, claiming Rookie of the Year honors with a three-win campaign. Three Cup Series championships and a total of 49 victories later, Stewart continues as an elite team co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, which he started in 2009.

RacingOne

Waddell Wilson

Many NASCAR Hall of Famers found their source of speed from the mastery of Waddell Wilson, who carved out a niche as an engine builder and crew chief. He won three Daytona 500s — two with Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and one with Buddy Baker (1980) — among his scores of wins in NASCAR’s top series.