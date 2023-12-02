Honoring Berks veterans

Dec. 2—There were plenty of hugs when it was over, and more than a few moist eyes.

But still the players on the Wyomissing football team were willing to answer questions from people who are practically strangers in the disappointing aftermath of Friday's 33-24 loss to Northwestern Lehigh in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal at Kutztown University's Andre Reed Stadium.

That willingness to talk win or lose, good times or bad, is another lesson this year's senior class will take away from their accomplished careers with the Spartans.

"Coach (Bob) Wolfrum is a great football coach," said linebacker/running back Ryker Jones. "And he's very, very, very smart with football. But really, what's bigger than that is Coach Wolfrum really helps us with growing into good young men off the football field. He just teaches us the correct way to approach life and the way to think about things. That's definitely something that I can take with me."

Wyomissing's 16 seniors will carry a lot away from all the hours they've spent on the football field, in the weight room and watching film.

But they are leaving a legacy behind, too.

"They're the best," sophomore Chase Eisenhower said. "I wouldn't want to have done it with anybody else. They're great leaders. I couldn't have asked for anybody better."

Over the last three years, the Spartans have gone 40-4, won three District 3 Class 3A titles and advanced at least to the state semifinals, with a championship game appearance in 2021.

"It's just a great group," Wolfrum said.

And a group that cherishes having had the opportunity to be Spartans.

Caleb Brewer, a 6-5, 290-pound lineman, developed throughout his high school career and will play football next fall at Penn State.

"I don't know where I would be if I didn't have Wyomissing," he said. "In sixth grade I moved here from Twin Valley. If I was still at Twin Valley, maybe I wouldn't be as good a player as I am, because these coaches, just everybody around me, pushed me to be the best that I can be.

"It's a great place to be and it's sad to leave it."

Logan Hyde became the starter at quarterback this season, helping guide the team to a 12-2 record.

He battled Friday. His 18-yard scramble on third-and-goal from the 19 set up Eisenhower's 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Spartans a 24-20 lead with 5:43 left.

"I've been playing for Wyomissing football my entire life and you know I think the best years were these years in high school," Hyde said. "Coach Wolfrum is a fantastic coach. (Assistant) Coach (Frank) Ferrandino is a fantastic role model. All the coaching staff, they taught us so much.

"I made a lot of new friends this year especially, and, you know, taking the reins as the quarterback, senior captain, it was the greatest feeling in the world.

"It just feels so awesome to spend these last moments of my high school football career with my best friends."

Jones, who will play at Princeton next season, helped spearhead a phenomenal defensive effort in the first half when the Spartans held the high-powered Tigers — they came in averaging 46.4 points per game — to just seven points. He also ran for 68 yards on nine carries and caught a 3-yard TD pass.

"My biggest takeaway is how thankful I should be to be able to be a part of this community and program," Jones said. "It was truly an amazing experience and I'm so grateful and blessed to be able to be a part of it."

Collin Niedrowski, a linebacker/running back, had similar sentiments following his final high school game.

"It's just the brotherhood that I've built with these guys," he said. "I feel like everyone's super close with each other and we just built this connection from the beginning of summer, and years prior, of course. That brotherhood really has taught me a lesson in life to not take things for granted."

Hyde said he relayed a message to the team as it broke its final postgame huddle.

"There's nothing to cry about," he said. "We had a hell of a season, the seniors had a hell of a career. We had a fantastic season."

Then he was able to smile.

And there will be more smiles than tears when this senior class looks back in the years to come.