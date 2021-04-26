‘Been my honor.’ Sean Lee says goodbye to fans, family, coaches and Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announced he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 All-Pro veteran has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He missed 21 games because of injuries over the past four seasons. He missed 58 total games in his career.

Lee released a statement via the Cowboys in which he explained his decision.

“For 11 seasons I was privileged to wear the Cowboys star. We want to play forever. But today, it’s my time to walk away,” Lee said in the release. “To the Jones family, you treated me as one of your own since I arrived. You allowed me to shine and grow as a player and person. Thank you for your support and graciousness.”

Thank You, Sean. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 26, 2021

He expressed gratitude towards his teammates over the years.

“To my teammates, I love you like brothers. The bond of our shared sacrifice will last forever. I’ll miss the brotherhood, but will cherish the memories from the locker room following all the big wins and tough losses,” he said. “To the athletic training staff, Lord knows you earned your money working with me. But I couldn’t have made it through my injuries without you. Britt Brown, thank you for pushing me as far as you did.”

Lee said the only regret he has about his career is that he “never helped being a championship back home, because you [the fans] deserve it so much.”

Lee said football changed his life.

“Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle,” he said. “To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful.”

He finishes his career eighth all-time in Cowboys tacklers with 995 and hold the team record for single-game tackles with 22 against the New York Giants on Dec. 11, 2016.

Story continues

An amazing football player, but an even better human being. Great career, try to enjoy the sunsets my boy. Sean Lee pic.twitter.com/Tc609SLaGI — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) April 26, 2021

I was so fortunate and blessed to partner with Sean Lee for his 11 year career. A great player and an amazing man. Incredibly proud of my life long friend Sean! https://t.co/iWOLFnqhwZ — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 26, 2021

Sean Lee was an outstanding player and leadership figure who might have produced at Ring of Honor level for #Cowboys if not for missing so many games with frequent injuries. A total pro for whom I personally have great respect. https://t.co/z0Pp7F8dln — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 26, 2021

Awesome career for Sean Lee.



Going to miss him. https://t.co/vbaXm948Vk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 26, 2021

Sean Lee was a consummate professional & was way, way funnier than he typically liked to let on in front of the cameras. I think he'd have been a Ring Of Honor lock if he'd had better luck with injuries. Even still, it was a hell of a career. Congrats. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 26, 2021

Sean Lee will be a great coach in the NFL https://t.co/cwHNHIE1Ej pic.twitter.com/C8QN6C6BCe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2021

Dec 15th 2019. Sean Lee with his first sack and INT in a game. This will always be how I remember him. That and the final shot of the All or Nothing series of him watching film on New Year’s Day. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/XAIxtxt7H1 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 26, 2021

Kudos to Sean Lee on his career coming to a close after 11 seasons. When healthy he was a difference maker for The @dallascowboys — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 26, 2021

Looks Like Sean Lee Is Hanging Up His Cleats & Retiring....... He Body Failed Him But He Is/Was One Of The Hardest Working & Smartest Football I Ever Been Around. — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) April 26, 2021