‘Been my honor.’ Sean Lee says goodbye to fans, family, coaches and Dallas Cowboys

Stefan Stevenson
·4 min read
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announced he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 All-Pro veteran has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He missed 21 games because of injuries over the past four seasons. He missed 58 total games in his career.

Lee released a statement via the Cowboys in which he explained his decision.

“For 11 seasons I was privileged to wear the Cowboys star. We want to play forever. But today, it’s my time to walk away,” Lee said in the release. “To the Jones family, you treated me as one of your own since I arrived. You allowed me to shine and grow as a player and person. Thank you for your support and graciousness.”

He expressed gratitude towards his teammates over the years.

“To my teammates, I love you like brothers. The bond of our shared sacrifice will last forever. I’ll miss the brotherhood, but will cherish the memories from the locker room following all the big wins and tough losses,” he said. “To the athletic training staff, Lord knows you earned your money working with me. But I couldn’t have made it through my injuries without you. Britt Brown, thank you for pushing me as far as you did.”

Lee said the only regret he has about his career is that he “never helped being a championship back home, because you [the fans] deserve it so much.”

Lee said football changed his life.

“Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle,” he said. “To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful.”

He finishes his career eighth all-time in Cowboys tacklers with 995 and hold the team record for single-game tackles with 22 against the New York Giants on Dec. 11, 2016.

