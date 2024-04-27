Honor roll: The News-Gazette All-State boys' basketball Players of the Year
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2024 Morez Johnson Jr. Thornton
2023 Jeremey Fears Jr. Joliet West
2022 Braden Huff Glenbard West
2021 Max Christie Rolling Meadows
2020 Adam Miller Morgan Park
2019 E.J. Liddell Belleville West
2018 E.J. Liddell Belleville West
2017 Mark Smith Edwardsville
2016 Jordan Goodwin Belleville Althoff
2015 Jalen Brunson Stevenson
2014 Jahlil Okafor Whitney Young
2013 Jabari Parker Simeon
2012 Jabari Parker Simeon
2011 Chasson Randle Rock Island
2010 Rayvonte Rice Centennial
2009 Jereme Richmond Waukegan
2008 Lewis Jackson Decatur Eisenhower
2007 Derrick Rose Simeon
2006 Jon Scheyer Glenbrook North
2005 Jon Scheyer Glenbrook North
2004 Shaun Livingston Peoria Central
2003 Shannon Brown Proviso East
2002 Dee Brown Proviso East
2001 Eddy Curry Thornwood
2000 Darius Miles East St. Louis
1999 Brian Cook Lincoln
1998 Quentin Richardson Whitney Young
1997 Sergio McClain Peoria Manual
1996 Ronnie Fields Farragut
1995 Kevin Garnett Farragut
1994 Antoine Walker Chicago Mount Carmel
1993 Rashard Griffith King
1992 Chris Collins Glenbrook North
1991 Howard Nathan Peoria Manual
1990 Jamie Brandon King
1989 Jamie Brandon King
1988 LaPhonso Ellis East St. Louis Lincoln
1987 Marcus Liberty King
1986 Larry Smith Alton
Nick Anderson Simeon
1985 Ed Horton Springfield Lanphier
1984 Roger McClendon Centennial
1983 Marty Simmons Lawrenceville