Advertisement

Honor roll: The News-Gazette All-State boys' basketball Players of the Year

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette, Champaign-Urbana, Ill.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—Honor roll: The News-Gazette All-State boys' basketball Players of the Year

YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL

2024 Morez Johnson Jr. Thornton

2023 Jeremey Fears Jr. Joliet West

2022 Braden Huff Glenbard West

2021 Max Christie Rolling Meadows

2020 Adam Miller Morgan Park

2019 E.J. Liddell Belleville West

2018 E.J. Liddell Belleville West

2017 Mark Smith Edwardsville

2016 Jordan Goodwin Belleville Althoff

2015 Jalen Brunson Stevenson

2014 Jahlil Okafor Whitney Young

2013 Jabari Parker Simeon

2012 Jabari Parker Simeon

2011 Chasson Randle Rock Island

2010 Rayvonte Rice Centennial

2009 Jereme Richmond Waukegan

2008 Lewis Jackson Decatur Eisenhower

2007 Derrick Rose Simeon

2006 Jon Scheyer Glenbrook North

2005 Jon Scheyer Glenbrook North

2004 Shaun Livingston Peoria Central

2003 Shannon Brown Proviso East

2002 Dee Brown Proviso East

2001 Eddy Curry Thornwood

2000 Darius Miles East St. Louis

1999 Brian Cook Lincoln

1998 Quentin Richardson Whitney Young

1997 Sergio McClain Peoria Manual

1996 Ronnie Fields Farragut

1995 Kevin Garnett Farragut

1994 Antoine Walker Chicago Mount Carmel

1993 Rashard Griffith King

1992 Chris Collins Glenbrook North

1991 Howard Nathan Peoria Manual

1990 Jamie Brandon King

1989 Jamie Brandon King

1988 LaPhonso Ellis East St. Louis Lincoln

1987 Marcus Liberty King

1986 Larry Smith Alton

Nick Anderson Simeon

1985 Ed Horton Springfield Lanphier

1984 Roger McClendon Centennial

1983 Marty Simmons Lawrenceville