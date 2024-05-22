Honor Roll meet seeks out Parade of Stars participants

May 21—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central is inviting anyone who competed in or was involved with the inaugural 1975 Honor Roll Meet to participate in this year's Parade of Stars.

For this year's 50th anniversary of the high school track and field all-star event, any Honor Roll record-holders (regardless of if the mark still stands) can also be included in the parade during the May 28 meet, as well as any available winners of the meet's Legacy Award. Coaches and officials from the first Honor Roll are also encouraged to join the parade.

The parade takes place at 5:40 p.m., and participants should check in to the TC Central track building by 5:15 p.m.

The meet itself starts with field events at 4 p.m., with track events slated for 6:15 p.m.

Former Honor Roll winners can also present medals at the meet.

The scratch meeting for the meet is Thursday.

For more information on participating in the Honor Roll meet or the Parade of Stars, contact John Lober at 21-342-8247.

