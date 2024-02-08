'It's been an honor.' Penn head football coach Cory Yeoman retiring after 21 seasons

MISHAWAKA — Longtime Penn High School football coach Cory Yeoman announced Thursday he’s retiring after 40 years with the program, the first 19 as an assistant coach under Chris Geesman and the last 21 as the head coach. Yeoman was also a teacher at Penn.

Yeoman addressed the players and coaches Thursday and told them the news, per a press release from Penn High School.

“By far the best thing I have ever done as a coach or as a player is to surround myself with great people,” said Yeoman in his address to the players and coaches. “You win with people. Thousands of people made this journey possible. Thank you to the Yeoman Family. For over 50 years, our mom, wives and daughters have let us boys play and coach the game we love for the school we love.”

Yeoman went 208-56 during his time as head coach, reaching the state championship game in 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2017. The won 17 Northern Indiana Conference, 13 sectional and nine regional titles under Yeoman’s guidance as well.

The 208 wins makes Penn the only program in the state with two coaches with 200-plus victories, as Geesman won 309 contests in his tenure with the Kingsmen. Only 11 coaches from the South Bend area overall have reached the milestone, including Yeoman and Geesman.

After 40 years as Head Coach of @PennPride365 Football Hall of Famer Coach Cory Yeoman announced this afternoon that he’ll be retiring as head coach & Penn teacher at the end of this school year. Click here for more details https://t.co/jMKzYyIhNs

Announcement for new coach TBD. pic.twitter.com/k38a6w8dYh — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) February 8, 2024

Penn head coach Cory Yeoman during the Penn vs. Crown Point regional championship football game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

"It's hard to put into words what coach Yeoman means to our school community,” Penn athletic director Jeff Hart said in a statement. “He's been a staple of Penn High School for 40 years, as a student, a teacher, an assistant coach, and as our head football coach for 21 years. More importantly, his unmatched legacy as a positive leader, mentor, and relationship-builder will be sorely missed in our building and beyond.”

Yeoman played high school football at Penn, being named an all-state player at defensive tackle in the 1979 season. He went on to play collegiately at Miami (Ohio) before returning to Penn to join Geesman’s staff in 1983.

“Coach Yeoman is a Kingsmen legend,” said Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker in a statement. “He learned from the best [Coach Chris Geesman] and became the best. Coach is highly respected across Indiana; and while we’ll miss him coaching on the sidelines, we know that he won’t be very far from Everwise Freed Field on Friday nights.”

The search for a new coach is underway, per Penn’s press release.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of tough Kingsmen players in the ‘long black line;’ I am so proud of you,” Yeoman said in a statement. “I love you boys! It has been an honor being a member of ‘the long black line.’ It has been an honor to be one of ‘Gees’s boys.’”

