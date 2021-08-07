Honolulu's free COVID-19 testing for Oahu residents at airport extended another week

Aug. 7—City officials will continue offering free COVID-19 testing for all Oahu residents at its mobile lab at the Honolulu airport through Aug. 14.

Honolulu is extending the program for another week to make sure testing remains accessible as the number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii continues to rise.

Today, the number of daily new coronavirus cases on Hawaii remained high, , according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, after reaching anon Thursday.

On Thursday, 428 of the new cases were on Oahu, bringing the 7-day average for Honolulu County to 298 and the positivity rate to 7.3 %.

Honolulu is offering PCR mid-turbinate tests at the Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which is in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past baggage claim 31. The Mobile Lab is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.

Tests can be processed, and results provided to participants, within six hours.

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 Parking Garage located directly across from Terminal 2. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5.

All clients must pre-register under the City pre-paid section at. Those who pre-register for a test will receive a QR code upon completion of registration, and should bring a valid state ID displaying an Oahu address and zip code.

This testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai 'i Consortium. City officials will evaluate the program weekly, and may extend availability beyond Aug. 14.

For more information, call 833-560-0997, email or visit.