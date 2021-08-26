Honolulu shuts out Michigan to move 1 win away from Little League World Series title game

Aug. 26—The Honolulu boys have made it to championship weekend in the Little League World Series.

Starting pitcher Ryan Keanu allowed just one hit thanks in large part to spectacular plays made by the defense behind him to lead Honolulu to a 2-0 win over Taylor, Mich., today, to advance to the championship game in the Hank Aaron bracket in South Williamsport, Pa.

Kaikea Patoc-Young and Eli Iopa scored a run for Honolulu, which will play Saturday at 9 :30 a.m. Hawaii time for a chance to play in the LLWS title game.

Hawaii is moving on to the Hank Aaron bracket Championship !—Little League (@LittleLeague )

Keanu allowed Michigan's only hit in the top of the fifth inning and finished with no walks and three strikeouts while going the distance.

Patoc-Young's hustle and aggressiveness on the bases put Honolulu on the board first.

He stretched a single into a double with one out in the bottom of the first and scored on Michigan's second wild pitch of the inning for a 1-0 lead.

Honolulu led 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning when Patoc-Young made his presence felt defensively, robbing Cameron Thorning of a home run by stretching out over the wall in center to save a run.

It was one of many defensive highlights for Honolulu, which has committed only one error in its last two games.

Honolulu has won three games in the LLWS by a combined score of 22-4.

Saturday's game against the winner between Michigan and Texas will be broadcast on KITV (ABC ).