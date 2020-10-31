The Honolulu Blueprint: Keys to a Lions victory over the Colts

The Detroit Lions are on the top of the world after pulling out a last-minute 23-22 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, they will be taking their two-game winning steak back home to face the 4-2 Indianapolis Colts who are coming off their bye week.

One of the biggest catalysts in the Lions’ recent success has been their improving run defense. Through the last two games, the Lions have only allowed 110 yards on 42 carries at 2.6 yards per attempt. The offense is still finding their stride, but with the return of Kenny Golladay, they have a dynamic piece that makes their offense effective.

The Lions are sitting at .500 and will have their hands full against this balanced team, but this week’s Honolulu Blueprint will give them the key concepts to try to extend their winning streak.