Honkers swept by Rivets for seventh loss in eight games

Jun. 3—ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rochester Honkers fell for the seventh time in eight games as the Rockford Rivets swept the two-game set with a 5-3 victory Monday night in Rockford.

Honkers are now 1-7 on the young season, while the Rivets improved to 5-3.

Rochester took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Noah Rodriguez walked with one out, before coming around to score on a Luca Dipaolo single.

But, despite just having one hit, Rockford would score three in its half of the first. Honkers starter Daniel Zang began the night with two walks, a hit batter and another walk to tie the game at 1-1. An RBI ground-out and run scoring infield single made it 3-1.

From there however, Zang would settle down.

He ended up going four innings allowing just the three runs and the one hit. He did finish with six walks to go along with three strikeouts.

The Rivets would add two more in the sixth to go up 5-1. The Honkers responded with two of their own in the seventh. Mattie Thomas had an RBI double and would eventually come around to score on a Petey Craska RBI sacrifice fly.

That would end up capping the scoring with the Honkers going down in order in their eighth and ninth innings. They finished the night with six hits.

The Honkers are off on Tuesday, before getting back to action on Wednesday in Eau Claire to take on the Express (4-4). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Full box score