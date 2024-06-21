Honkers struggle again on offense as they drop third straight game

Jun. 20—La CROSSE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers continued their recent scoring struggles as they dropped a 5-1 contest to the La Crosse (Wis.) Loggers in Northwoods League baseball on Thursday.

The Honkers have now lost three straight games and they have combined to score just one run in that span. The Honkers had been shutout their two previous games and they didn't score until the top of the ninth inning on Thursday as Brendan O'Sullivan drove in Grant MacArthur, who had started the inning with a single.

Reiss Calvin went 2-for-4 and he had half of the Honkers' hits.

Rochester falls to 5-19 overall in the first half of the Northwoods League season.

Matthew Miura went 2-for-4 wiith two RBIs for La Crosse while Ashton Michek collected the win. Michek threw five shutout innings to start the game and he allowed just one hit.

Gauge Lockhart (0-1) suffered the loss. He allowed five earned runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Lockhart struck out eight and walked two. Joey Craska followed with 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed two hits.

The Honkers will host the Bismarck (N.D.) Larks in the first of a two-game series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday's game at Mayo Field also begins at 6:30 p.m.

Honkers/Loggers boxscore