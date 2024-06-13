Honkers see late lead slip away, fall in extras to Waterloo

Jun. 12—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers lost a tough one to the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Bucks tied the game with a three-run ninth, before scoring the winning run in the 11th to hand the Honkers their seventh consecutive defeat with a 10-9 victory at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 2-14 overall, while the Bucks improve to 8-6.

Waterloo took a 5-2 lead with a four-run fourth, but the Honkers chipped away with single runs in the fifth and sixth. Rochester then took the lead with a four-run seventh.

In that inning, the Honkers scored all four runs with just one hit. They loaded the bases with one out thanks to two hit by pitches and a walk. A run then scored on an RBI walk from Draven Nushida. Noah Rodriguez followed with an RBI ground-out that would see an error on the play lead to another run. Griffin Olson then followed with an RBI single — the only hit in the inning — to make it 8-6.

The Honkers would add another run a Luca Dipaolo RBI double in the eighth.

It seemed like the Honkers were on their way to snapping the losing streak.

However, the Bucks would score three runs to tie the game in the ninth. Lucas Moore delivered with the game-tying, two-run double. Waterloo would then score the game-winning run on an error in the 11th.

Dom Rodriguez led the Rochester offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Max Ortega and Petey Craska also had a pair of hits for a Rochester offense that finished with nine runs on 11 hits. But the Rochester pitching struggled.

As a staff, the group walked 10, hit three batters and allowed 11 hits.

The Honkers are back in action on Thursday when they host the Thunder Bay Border Cats (10-4). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Link to box score