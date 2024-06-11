Honkers see late lead slip away against Mankato for fifth straight loss

Jun. 10—MANKATO — The Rochester Honkers held a late lead, but couldn't keep it as they fell for the fifth consecutive game with a 9-8 loss to the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday in Mankato.

The Honkers are now 2-12 overall, while the MoonDogs improve to 7-5.

The MoonDogs took a 6-1 lead after four innings, but the Honkers responded with six runs in the fifth.

In that frame, the Honkers sent 10 men to the plate and were able to capitalize off a pair of Mankato errors. Dom Rodriguez had a two-run single before coming around to score on a Luca Dipaolo two-run double. Dipaolo would eventually score on a passed ball. Ryan Tiger also had a run scoring single in the inning as the Honkers finished with six runs on five hits in the fifth.

Rodriguez would make it 8-6 with a RBI single in the sixth. For the game, Rodriguez finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Rochester Community and Technical College's Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo also had a strong game for the Honkers. The Venezuela native finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored for a Rochester offense that outhit Mankato 14-11.

But Mankato would take back the lead with a three-run seventh. Jake Duer and Casey Sorg each had run-scoring singles in the inning for Mankato.

Rochester had runners on second and third in the ninth, but weren't able to execute.

The Honkers will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they take on the Waterloo Bucks (6-6) in Waterloo. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

