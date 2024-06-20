Honkers offense silenced in loss to Duluth

Jun. 19—ROCHESTER — In a rare day game, the Rochester Honkers bats had a hard time waking up on Wednesday.

The Honkers were held to just three hits as the Duluth Huskies came away with the 3-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Mayo Field.

Rochester (5-17) had won three of four games, including last night's contest against the Huskies (13-10) where the Honkers recorded 13 runs on 12 hits. But Wednesday was a different story.

Only two Honkers recorded a hit with Reiss Calvin leading the way, going 2-for-3. The Woodbury, Minn. native and University of California-Santa Barbara junior has now had multiple hits in his first two games with the club. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in his team debut on Tuesday.

Petey Craska had the other hit for Rochester, which did have the game-tying run at first base with nobody out in the eighth inning after three consecutive walks started the frame. However, back-to-back strikeouts and a fielder's choice ended the rally.

Duluth starter Tyler Gray earned the win on the mound. He tossed five shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Gray's opposition on the mound — Cade Cushing — was strong for the Honkers. The San Jose State University sophomore allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He was pulled after allowing a two-run homer off the bat of Reagan Reeder in the seventh.

AJ Rasmussen threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the Honkers bullpen.

The Honkers return to action on Thursday with a doubleheader in La Crosse against the Loggers. First game is slated for 12:05 p.m. with the nightcap set for 6:35.

Link to box score