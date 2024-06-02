Honkers fall to La Crosse for fifth loss in sixth games

Jun. 1—LA CROSSE — The Rochester Honkers saw a comeback effort fall just short as the La Crosse Loggers came away with a 6-5 win on Saturday night in La Crosse.

The Honkers are now 1-5 overall, while the Loggers improved to 4-2.

The Loggers took a 4-1 lead after four innings, before the Honkers scored a pair in the fifth, thanks to RBI from Petey Craska and Rochester Community and Technical College's Augusto Mugarrieta Lorenzo.

The Loggers would respond with two runs in the sixth, but Rochester was able to trim the deficit back down to one with two runs of its own in the seventh.

Once again it was Mungarrieta Lorenzo that delivered for the Honkers with a two-run double to left field. The RCTC catcher is hitting .300 on the young season.

But that would be it for a Honkers offense that finished with eight hits. Nico Defazio and Cooper Schwindt each had two hits to lead the way for the Honkers, who did have the go-ahead run on base in the eighth, but couldn't find a way to cash in.

The Honkers now travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Full box score