Honkers collect 17 hits in high-scoring 11-10 victory over Waterloo

Jun. 15—WATERLOO, Iowa. — The Rochester Honkers have a winning streak for the first time this season.

The Honkers wrapped out 17 hits as they built a 10-7 lead and then held off the Waterloo Bucks 11-10 in Northwoods League baseball on Saturday. The win was the second straight for the Honkers, the first time they have won more than one in a row this season, as they improved to 4-15.

Draven Nushida went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the Honkers, Brendan O'Sullivan was 3-for-6 with an RBI, Dom Rodriguez went 2-for-6 with two RBIs while Mattie Thomas hit a two-run homer.

The Honkers scored four runs in the second inning and six in the sixth.

Hunter Daymond and Nico Defazio were both 2-for-5 with two runs scored for Rochester and Daymond drove in a run. Luca Dipaolo and Grant Macarthur were both 2-for-4 with a run scored. All nine hitters had at least one hit for the Honkers and seven had multiple-hit games.

The Honkers used six pitchers in the game. Joey Craska, the third pitcher used, earned the win as he allowed one run on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. Cam Cunnings allowed one earned run over the final two innings for his third save of the season.

The two teams will meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday in Waterloo.

Honkers/Bucks boxscore