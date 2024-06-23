Honkers can't string together consecutive wins

Jun. 22—ROCHESTER — The Bismarck Larks ran away from the Rochester Honkers on Saturday, cruising to a 10-3 win in the Northwoods League game at Mayo Field.

The Larks had two big innings, the third when they scored three runs and the fifth when they scored five.

Bismarck finished with 10 hits, Rochester six. The Honkers were hurt by errors, committing four. Ryan Tiger was the only Honker with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

Will Cooper took the pitching loss for Rochester. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and permitted five hits and seven runs, all of them earned. He also walked four.

Rochester had been coming off a win after having dropped its previous three games. It fell to 6-20 overall and is in sixth place in the seven-team Great Plains East Division.

Bismarck is 13-13.

The Honkers host the Minot Tots at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Honkers box score