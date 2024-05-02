Hong wins 6A state title, Timberwolves finish 4th overall

May 1—Norman North sophomore Juliana Hong fired off a 70-71 over two days at the 6A girls state tournament Monday to win the individual state title.

Hong's first-round 70 was the lowest round by any player in the field on the par-70 course.. She finished with a total score of 141 at Stillwater Country Club to hold off Stillwater's Lucy Darr by three strokes.

Hong was 10 strokes clear of third place. Teammate Syrah Javed shot a 76-76 to earn a share of fifth place and just one stroke behind the two-way tie for third.

The Timberwolves girls golf team came in fourth as a team with a combined score of 668 (58-over).

Junior Cesily Covey had a six-stroke improvement from the first round to the second to finish tied for 44th after shooting 188. Norman North's fourth-highest finisher was Charlotte Haws, who came in 56th with a 192 over two rounds.

Norman High, competing in its first state tournament since 2021, finished 12th with a team score of 837.

Logan Jakus was the Tigers' highest finisher with a 94-96 to finish in a tie for 51st place. Junior Tatum Smith was three strokes behind Jakus, shooting 101-92.

The Norman High boys golf team was set to play a regional at Ponca City that was rescheduled to Thursday due to heavy rain. The regional will now be played at Bailey Ranch in Owasso.