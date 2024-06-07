Hong Kong's visually impaired dragon boat team builds community

A team of visually impaired rowers in Hong Kong are building community through dragon boat racing (ISAAC LAWRENCE)

Slicing their oars through the dark-green waters of a Hong Kong river, a dragon boat team of visually impaired rowers paddled in unison as their coach yelled out instructions.

The Darkness Fighters are Hong Kong's only team that pairs visually impaired people with sighted volunteers to compete in the annual Dragon Boat Festival, which will take place on Monday.

Samrid Wongchan, a 62-year-old team member who is blind, said the team trains like many rowers on the Shing Mun river, which cuts through the city's New Territories.

"We have to be united and we have to be attentive," she told AFP. "Everyone's oar movements must be in sync."

But while sighted rowers rely on both visual and sound cues while training, the Darkness Fighters' sense of hearing plays a larger role.

"We must listen carefully to the environment," Wongchan said.

Safety is also a key concern and small things that people with sight may take for granted, like getting in and out of boats that sit low in the water, must be handled with care.

The team was founded in 2018 and today has around 50 members -- many of them retirees -- with varying levels of eyesight and physical fitness.

Believed to originate in ancient China, dragon boat racing has grown into an international sport and remains popular in Hong Kong as a celebration of both tradition and athleticism.

It is known for being physically taxing, requiring precise coordination among the 20-plus paddlers per vessel, who follow the beat of a drum during a race.

Coach Yung Chi-wah, a firefighter by trade, said he teaches oar movements to visually impaired people by holding their hand to show that the edge of their fist should graze the water as they paddle in a swift motion.

"Every time after practice my voice is hoarse because I have to shout," Yung added, explaining that even small fluctuations in rowing speed would lead to chaos.

While the team does occasionally take home prizes, Yung said winning isn't everything.

"We want to encourage blind people to come together, to have a group sport so that they are not hiding themselves away," he said.

- 'Challenge the impossible' -

In Hong Kong, nearly 200,000 people have some form of visual impairment, with nearly three-quarters aged 65 or above, according to the latest available official data.

The Darkness Fighters were formed as a way to build a community and "challenge the impossible", said the team's founder Endy Chan, who drew on his own experience of losing his eyesight as a teen.

"(Sports) helps the visually impaired people regain their confidence and physical strength," said Chan.

He added that they might often feel like they are on the receiving end of others' help, but in a dragon boat, all team members are equal.

"They work together for one goal, which is to get to the finish line in the shortest time."

Kitty Lau told AFP she was devastated after she lost her eyesight two years ago, and realised many of her visually impaired friends tended to hide at home.

But the 65-year-old now spends her Saturday mornings at dragon boat practice with her husband at her side.

"That cheers me up... It's about finding people to share what you like," Lau said.

For the Darkness Fighters, every small win counts.

Wongchan recalled how her son was initially sceptical when she joined the sport.

"My son said, 'Mom have you gone mad?'" she said.

"(Later) he quietly came to watch me practise and said afterwards, 'Your visually impaired friends are really impressive'."

