Hong Kong's Lee clinches double at worlds

Pruszkow (Poland) (AFP) - Sarah Lee of Hong Kong completed the sprint and keirin double at the track cycling World Championship in Pruszkow on Saturday.

Lee, 31, claimed her first world keirin title beating Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Russia's Daria Shmeleva after having to settle for a silver at Apeldoorn last year.

On Friday, she had edged perennial runner-up Stephanie Morton to the sprint crown.

Earlier in the day Dutch youngster Harrie Lavreysen collected the individual sprint title after winning the team gold medal on Wednesday.

Lavreysen, 21, beat countryman Jeffrey Hoogland, who also won the four-man crown on Wednesday, by 0.198sec in the two-race final in Poland.

Hoogland was the quickest in qualifying on Saturday.

Local racer Mateusz Ryduk secured a first ever Polish medal at the showpiece annual event, beating reigning champion Matthew Glaezter to bronze.

Coming from a background in BMX cycling, Lavreysen claimed his first individual world title after finishing second in the sprint at Hong Kong in 2017, but he was only 10th last year.

The Netherlands and Australia finished joint-first on six golds each in the general leaderboard.

Finals results

Women Keirin

1. Sarah Lee (HKG) 2. Kaarle McCulloch (AUS) 3. Daria Shmeleva (RUS) 4. Stephanie Morton (AUS) 5. Shanne Braspennincx (NED) 6. Mathilde Gros (FRA)

Men Individual Sprint

Harrie Lavreysen (NED) bt Jeffrey Hoogland (NED) 2-0

3rd place:

Mateusz Rudyk (POL) bt Matthew Glaetzer (AUS) 2-0