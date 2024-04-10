Hong Kong Gov’t Intervenes to Buy Olympic Games TV Rights – Global Bulletin

PATRIOT GAMES

The Hong Kong government has licensed the broadcast rights to the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It intends to relicense the rights to four TV broadcasters in the city – TVB, ViuTV, HOY TV and government-owned RTHK. While in most territories, broadcasters negotiate directly with the International Olympic Committee or its agents, the Hong Kong government previously intervened in bidding for rights to the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021. It also organized large public screenings in shopping malls.



“By procuring the broadcasting rights for these two games in Hong Kong, members of the public will be able to enjoy the Paris OG and PG [Paralympic Games] on television free of charge, and to cheer for Mainland and Hong Kong athletes,” said Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kevin Yeung.



While the cost of the rights was not disclosed, Yeung said that the fee was lower than the rights for Tokyo. If correct, that may reflect the six-hour time difference between France and Hong Kong during the summer.

MALDIVES PLAY

Streamer Lionsgate Play has partnered with Maldives telecommunications company Dhiraagu, which caters to more than half a million customers, to provide its service in the country. Dhiraagu customers can now subscribe to Lionsgate Play’s mobile application through Dhiraagu eZone, the company’s entertainment and gaming platform, directly via Dhiraagu App.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Dhiraagu customers will now become the first in Maldives to enjoy exclusive access to Lionsgate Play’s vast and exceptional content library,” said Mohamed Mirshan Hassan, director, brand and marketing communications at Dhiraagu.

“Our alliance with Dhiraagu in Maldives has further solidified our footprint in South Asia, fostering a deeper connection with the diverse audience in the Maldivian market,” added Rohit Jain, president, Lionsgate Play, Asia. In Asia, Lionsgate Play is also available in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

TAIWAN AT CANNES

Five film projects from Taiwan have been selected under the banner “Golden Horse Goes to Cannes” to be pitched to international co-producers, financiers and distributors at next month’s Cannes Market. They are: “The Chronicles of Libidoists,” directed by Yang Ya-che and starring Wu Kang-ren; “Dead Talents Society,,” directed by John Hsu and starring Chen Bo-lin, Sandrine Pinna and Gingle Wan; “Kung Fu,” by noted novelist-turned-filmmaker Giddens Ko, with Leon Dai and Kai Ko in prominent roles; “A Foggy Tale,” directed by Chen Yu-hsun, about two unconnected people jointly undertaking a dangerous journey; and “Daughter’s Daughter,” produced by Hou Hsiao-hsien and Sylvia Chang, with Chang and Karena Lam in starring roles.



The initiative is backed by the island’s Ministry of Culture, under the 1plus4─T-content plan, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development.

DANCER, NUN

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh (“Main Atal Hoon”) will chronicle the life of the royal dancer Amrapali from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India in a series that will trace her journey from being an imperial courtesan to finally renouncing all luxuries and adopting celibacy as a Buddhist nun. Ankita Lokhande (“Swatantra Veer Savarkar”) will portray Amrapali and Ismail Darbar (“Devdas”) will compose the music. Legend Studios is producing. Amprapali has been the subject of three Indian films and a series previously.

Ankita Lokhande, “Amrapali”

DISTRIBUTION

“Devara: Part 1,” headlined by “RRR” star NTR Jr, will be distributed theatrically across northern India by Indian media personality Karan Johar and Anil Thadani’s AA Films. Directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara” will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on Oct. 10, during the Eid holiday frame. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu.

DOCUMENTARY DOSH

Screen Australia has announced nine documentaries will share in over A$2.3 million ($1.5 million) of production funding. Among the projects is “Our Medicine,” an NITV series that follows First Nations professionals working on the medical front-line as they try to achieve better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and communities. “The Kimberley” explores the extraordinary animals which inhabit the Kimberly region and the passionate individuals working to protect its unique biodiversity. “Second to None” documents the journey of elite female cycling team, Lidl-Trek, as they compete in the illustrious Tour de France Femmes 2023; “The Colleano Heart” is about the Colleanos, an Indigenous family who escaped oppression and racism to rise to the upper echelons of the world’s vaudeville and circus.

