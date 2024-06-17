Honesdale's Barnes headed to Spain for off-track motorcycle competition

Jocelyn Barnes pushes herself to the limit.

The energy of off-track racing drives her because of the rush of adrenaline she got the first time she was lifted up onto a dirt bike at 4 years old. It's a passion that led her to the professional level of the sport and to realizing a dream of riding in the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), widely considered the "Olympics of Motorcycling."

In addition to training, racing and working, Barnes, a resident of Wayne County, a graduate of Honesdale High School, and a geology student at Kutztown University, is seeking assistance in raising the almost $30,000 she needs for the ISDE in October, which takes place in Spain. The cost is prohibitive, but the 20-year-old is going because this is the reward for her commitment to do what she loves.

Above all, Barnes looks forward to the experience that will test her mentally and physically.

"I am ecstatic about this opportunity," Barnes said. "I am happy to bring some recognition to our little area. I think it is exciting to come from Honesdale and Wayne County and compete against riders from all around the world. This is rare.

"My thing now is to work with local businesses and companies that are willing to support me. I am making and selling T-shirts, holding a riding clinic on the 29th and 30th of June, and hosting a GoFundMe account to raise the money. Most people who watch the Olympics don't recognize that all Olympians must pay fees to get there. The money they make over there goes into covering the costs to get there."

Racing off-track was passed down to Barnes by her father, Buddy.

The first time she raced, the thrill captured Barnes. She became enamored with the aspects of racing on dirt tracks over all terrain, through the woods, and up and down the steep mountains and hills.

A student athlete also competed in field hockey and cross country, but nothing compared to racing off track.

She learned about the bike and its mechanisms. The challenge of racing kept her enthralled in the sport as she climbed the ranks and through the different levels of competition. Barnes turned professional three years ago and travels the country more than 40 weekends a year. Her races take her as far west as New Mexico, south to Florida, and north to Maine.

"It is cool, but I was terrified at first," Barnes said. "That first season I had, it was obvious that I rode timid. I felt small compared to the other racers and out of place because I was so young. It took me a good 1 to 2 years to come to grips with the fact that I wasn't out of place."

Off-track racing is a team effort for the Barnes family. Younger brother Owen also races; mom, Jessica, and dad each have a responsibility on the racing team.

"Dad does a lot of the bike mechanics and motor things that we can't figure out, and he fixes all the things that need repair," Barnes said. "He passed the torch to my brother and me, and we work as mechanics, too. My mom is the pit crew, and she will do the math to keep me on time, and she also helps me stay hydrated by handing me my drinks when I need them during the race."

The races invigorate Barnes, and her conditioning and training prepare her for the rigors.

She rides a bike so well constructed that there is no need to refuel. Her athleticism, strength and skill make her one of the top competitors on the circuit.

"It's pretty strenuous," Barnes said. "The most difficult part, though, for me is not the physical aspect. Many people would be shocked by that. I think the most difficult thing is the mental side of racing and staying focused. There are going to be so many setbacks you face.

"You need to get enough sleep; you have to get through the bike issues; it just really comes down to a battle of me vs. me and how much and how far I am willing to push myself."

While devoting much of her time to riding, competing and traveling, Barnes is studying and is ahead of schedule for graduation at Kutztown.

In addition, she and Owen run a landscaping business called Odds and Ends.

But her greatest joy is on the bike, competing in national-level races and some local events against men.

"I get a lot of help from my professors, and I have a great support system from my parents and brother to help me balance it all," Barnes said. "I didn't have to choose to graduate early. I have taken 19-plus credits a semester.

"I love doing it all, and I really like to challenge myself."

All of her racing, practice and dedication paid off and led her to the biggest event in her sport.

The ISDE started in 1913 at Carlisle, England, and attracts national teams from as many as 32 countries.

According to the event website, the race begins Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 19. The length of the route, which includes special tests, is close to 1,300 kilometers. During Day 1 through Day 5, riders will perform three special tests per lap and two laps each day. The course is composed of four different tracks with increasing difficulty, with the most daunting coming on the final day.

This year, Barnes is riding as a member of the Team USA Women's Club. She is one of three who are preparing to become members of the Women's Trophy Team USA next fall.

"My goal has always been to be on the women's trophy team," Barnes said. "I am going on the club team and looking forward to it. I am taking this as a win. I have more goals to match in the next year or two, but this is exciting.

"I can't wait."