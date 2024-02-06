Honesdale High School graduate Alex Atcavage stars for Florida Atlantic football team

Alex Atcavage, a 2020 graduate of Honesdale High School, now plays college football at Florida Atlantic.

Alex Atcavage was a standout football player at Honesdale High School for three years before transferring to IMG Academy.

There, he put together a stellar senior season which ended with an invitation to continue his playing career at Florida Atlantic University.

The son of Steve and Susie Atcavage, Alex accepted that offer and enrolled in the school, which is located in Boca Raton, Florida.

Atcavage entered the university’s prestigious pre-law program and began working hard both in the classroom and on the field. He earned an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, then added another via redshirt, which means that even though he’s academically a senior, he can still play two more seasons.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Atcavage is an imposing presence on the Owls’ offensive line. He’s seen significant action during his tenure, playing both tackle spots, center and even tight end.

Atcavage is currently positioned to be the starter at right tackle this coming fall. But there’s the possibility of moving inside since both guards will be lost to graduation.

He’s also a fixture on special teams and an emerging leader in the lockerroom. In recognition of his dedication and hard work, Atcavage was named Florida Atlantic’s offseason Player of the Week for the period ending January 31.

“Alex is our most versatile offensive lineman,” associate head coach Ed Warinner said. “He can play center, guard and either right or left tackle. Alex also returns as one of our most experienced linemen."

The Owls compete in the American Athletic Conference against the likes of Navy, SMU, Temple, Memphis and Tulsa. Under first year head coach Tom Herman, FAU posted an overall record of 4-8 last fall.

TCI Sports recently caught up with Atcavage and chatted with him about growing up in Honesdale and playing big-time college football.

Honesdale High School graduate Alex Atcavage is a senior pre-law student at Florida Atlantic University.

Q: Did you enjoy your time growing up in a small town and playing football at Honesdale High School?

A: I loved every minute at HHS. I looked forward to going to school every day. Growing up in a small town develops life skills that you can’t learn other places. You have to work hard.

Q: How has your role on the Florida Atlantic football team evolved over the years?

A: My freshman year I played in seven games including our bowl game against Memphis as a blocking tight end and extra tackle. My sophomore year I started the last two games at right tackle.

My junior year I rotated at tackle and then as a reward for practicing well, the last four games of the year I did what I did my freshman year and was a blocking tight end and extra tackle. This past season, I changed positions to center.

I’m currently the starting right tackle and in a position battle. My coaches may swing me back inside to play guard, but right now they want me to play whatever gives the team the best chance to win.

I’ve been given a much bigger leadership role on the team this year and have been asked to step up to help bring along the younger players and new guys.

Q: What do you see as your strengths on the field? What’s one area in which you’d like to improve?

A: I think that versatility is definitely my strength. I’ve worked at all five offensive line positions in college, and played three of them in games.

Run blocking is also a strength of my game, especially in gap scheme. And my ability to read defenses/blitzes.

One thing I’d like to improve on is defending the speed to power rush at tackle. As a tackle, you are going against guys who are your height but 245-260 pounds and run a 4.4. You are truly on an island as a tackle.

Former Honesdale High School football standout Alex Atcavage currently plays at Division I Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

Q: Florida Atlantic recently switched to a new conference and also brought in a new coaching staff. What kind of goals are you setting for yourself in this new environment?

A: To be the set starter for these next two seasons as well as a leader in the offensive line room.

We struggled a lot during my first three years, but coach Herman has done a great job getting the right guys in. We have around 30 new guys and that’s because the coaches let a lot of players go.

Especially with us moving to the American Conference, the teams are better and I think coach Herman has gotten the culture to where it needs to be.

Q: From an academic standpoint, what can you say about your experience at Florida Atlantic?

A: FAU has a lot of professors who are lawyers that teach the classes I take. I am able to learn firsthand what a lawyer needs to know.

If I don’t get the chance to play football in the NFL, the new UFL league or the CFL, then I will definitely focus on my studies.

God has a plan for everyone and if God gives me the opportunity to play at the next level, then it will happen. But if not, I want to go back to school and become a corporate lawyer.

Honesdale alum Alex Atcavage of Florida Atlantic warms up prior to a 2023 game.

Q: You were recently named Florida Atlantic’s offseason Player of the Week. Can you say a little bit about receiving that honor?

A: The Player of the Week is probably the best accomplishment you can have during the offseason. It’s given to the best performing player during that time period.

We have two speed workouts a week as well as two lower body lifts and then two days of conditioning as well as two upper body days.

The Player of the Week can’t miss a single rep in the conditioning and has to kill it in the weight room. Our strength coach takes a lot of pride in what we do. Going over your weight required on your specific lifts is a huge factor in getting the award.

Q: What kind of success do you see the Owls having this coming season?

A: I think this is the year we get back on track and make a lot of noise in our conference. We have the right guys and it will be our second year with the same staff.

This is my first time playing under the same offensive coordinator for two years in a row since I’ve gotten to college. The team looks athletic and strong. Our offensive line is a little inexperienced this year, but we have a lot of talent.

Q: What advice would you give a young Hornet student-athlete who might want to follow in your footsteps?

A: Don’t let people who say you can’t do it get in your head.

There are positives about in growing up in small town, but some negatives, too. I had some people doubt me and say I wasn’t good enough, but you can’t let that get to you.

Hard work beats talent. If you work hard enough you can do it.

Florida Atlantic will kick-off its 2024 college football season Saturday, August 24 on the road at Michigan State.

Alex Atcavage graduated from Honesdale in 2020. He now plays NCAA at Florida Atlantic University.

