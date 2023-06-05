Honesdale football standout Kage Southerton headed to Lycoming College in the Fall

Honesdale football standout Kage Southerton has announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Lycoming College where he'll major in Criminal Justice. Pictured are (seated, from left): Tonya Southerton, Kage Southerton, Scott Southerton. Standing are: Assistant Coach Jon Gillow, Leaira Southerton, Marshall Southerton, Head Coach Paul Russick.

HONESDALE — After putting up big numbers in Lackawanna Football Conference action as a junior, Kage Southerton was poised for a huge senior season.

Honesdale’s dynamic wide receiver led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns, then put in months of hard work in preparation for his grand finale.

Sadly, before his final varsity campaign really got going, tragedy struck. Southerton suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 and missed the rest of the season.

Despite this heartbreaking turn of events, Southerton was determined to take his game to the NCAA And so, after much deliberation he announced that he’ll be continuing his academic and athletic career at Lycoming College.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Kage said. “I have wanted to play at the next level since I was a kid. Especially now that I didn’t get to play much of my senior year, it has pushed me more to get ready to play at Lycoming.”

Gridiron greatness

Kage is the son of Scott and Tonya Southerton. He began playing organized football with the Wayne Highlands Stingers at the age of five.

Southerton has been a football fan all his life. He roots for Penn State and the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite player is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

From youth football through junior high, Southerton was an exciting prospect at the quarterback position. However, when he arrived on the varsity scene, there was a logjam at the spot … which actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Southerton moved from quarterback to wideout and quickly blossomed in his new role. He cracked the varsity line-up as a sophomore, making 10 catches for a total of 143 yards.

Not surprisingly, Southerton caught the eye of rookie head coach Paul Russick who loved the toughness and athleticism he displayed on the field.

“Kage is the ultimate competitor,” Coach Russick said. “He has a great football IQ and also a great understanding of the wide receiver position.“

Honesdale's dynamic duo of quarterback Aiden Collins (left) and wide receiver Kage Southerton (right). Southerton is headed to Lycoming College in the fall to play football and major in Criminal Justice.

Offensive coordinator Jon Gillow agrees whole-heartedly.

“Kage is a special player to work with,” Coach Gillow said. “He put in a ton of time on the field perfecting his route running and making his hands arguably the best in the league.

“Kage is a true talent, but more importantly he’s a tough and intelligent player. He's never afraid to run a slant across the middle, and always had a complete understanding of our offensive philosophy.”

While Southerton showed glimpses of greatness as a sophomore, it was during his junior season the he carved out a spot as a truly elite player.

Southerton helped lead Honesdale to a respectable 4-6 record in LFC action and a berth in the District 2 playoffs. Sadly, the Hornets were eliminated by North Pocono in the Class 4A quarterfinals, but not before Southerton had served notice that he was a force to be reckoned with.

Over the course of 11 games, the fleet-footed wideout piled up 41 receptions for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. The biggest of those grabs came against Abington Heights and proved to be the game winner in a wild 20-19 road upset.

While Southerton understandably mourns what might have been, he also celebrates all the exciting experiences he enjoyed as a member of the Hornet program.

“I definitely enjoyed my time at HHS,” Kage said. “My favorite memory would be the experience I had with all my teammates stepping out onto the field every Friday night during the season.”

The next chapter

Sadly, Honesdale's Kage Southerton lost most of his senior season to injury. However, the talented wideout will be back in action this fall at Lycoming College. Southerton is pictured here with Hall of Fame player and former Wallenpaupack Area head coach Stan Kucharski.

Southerton is a well-rounded young man who excels both on the field and in the classroom.

He was a fixture on the Honor Roll while also running track, lifting weights and participating in the fly fishing club.

In addition to playing football at Lycoming, Southerton will pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. His ultimate goal is to one day serve with the Pennsylvania State Police.

For their part, both of Southerton’s high school gridiron mentors believe that he’s destined for success in the NCAA.

“I’m very happy to see Kage get an opportunity to continue playing football at the collegiate level,” Coach Russick said. “Despite the injury, he had a heck of a career for us. I expect Kage to compete at wide receiver right away at Lycoming.”

“I am truly going to miss Kage,” added Coach Gillow. “ It was fun every week to sit and draw up different ways we could get our playmaker the ball. It’s a shame we only had Kage for five quarters his senior year.”

Southerton admits that he’s going to miss his hometown and playing for the Hornets. However, he’s also looking forward to this exciting new chapter in his life.

“I went to Lycoming on a visit to tour campus and watch them play,” Kage said. “I really enjoyed being around the coaches, and players. I also had a couple of coaches who played there. They had nothing bad to say about it.“

Southerton would also like to extend his heartfelt appreciation to all those who’ve supported him in good times and bad.

“I really want to thank my Mom and Dad, my siblings, my grandparents, and also my girlfriend,” Kage said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Kage Southerton signs Letter of Intent to play football at Lycoming