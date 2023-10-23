Honesdale battles top-rated Dunmore in Week 9 Senior Night LFC showdown

HONESDALE — It was an emotional evening at the Daniel J. O’Neill Sports Complex as Honesdale hosted Senior Night festivities prior to opening kickoff in Week 8 Lackawanna Football Conference action.

More than two dozen players, cheerleaders and members of the marching band were honored during Friday's pre-game ceremony witnessed by hundreds of Hornet fans.

Hornet seniors include: Max Cummings, Cameron Hedgelon, Zach Gledhill, Grant Tonkin, Breydon Sislo, Caleb Dodson, Jesse Scarpa, Nick Denoie, Jacob Garvey, Caleb Bryant.

More: All three local teams suffer Week 8 Lackawanna Football Conference losses

The game against perennial Class AA powerhouse Dunmore began just after 7 p.m. and for three quarters it looked as though the Bucks might be ripe for an upset.

Honesdale fought valiantly, trailing just 14-7 at halftime. The Hornets then tied the score early in the third quarter thanks to a brilliant special teams play by Grant Tonkin.

Sadly for the big hometown crowd, though, Dunmore eventually took control. The Bucks erupted for four straight scores down the stretch en route to a 47-21 victory.

“Our seniors came out and battled on what will be the last time they play in the Hornets' nest,” said Head Coach Paul Russick. “I am proud to say I have coached these boys for the last three years and watched them turn into the great people they are today.”

Also by Kevin Edwards: Honesdale's Zach Gledhill emerges as a weapon at wideout in LFC action

With this loss, Honesdale’s overall record fell to 3-6.

The Hornets will close out their regular season slate this weekend on the road at Western Wayne. The Wildcats improved their mark to 6-3 after pounding out a 41-14 win over Lakeland.

Opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night at Sharkey Rosetti Memorial Stadium.

Top tailbacks tussle

Honesdale struck first against Dunmore, thanks in large part to Mason Avery.

The talented junior tailback is one of the top rushers in the entire LFC. He cracked the 1,000-yard barrier last week and enjoyed another big game this time out.

Avery capped Honesdale’s first scoring drive via a one yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He finished up the night with 119 yards and now has a total of 1,176.

“Mason is a heck of an athlete,” Coach Russick said. “He’s one of the best I’ve ever been around. Mason always wants the ball and right now he’s in the top five rushing in all of District 2.”

Dunmore wasted no time in retaliating, scoring a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead at intermission.

Daniel Pigga proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks.

A senior who plays both running back and receiver, Pigga needed just seven carries to pile up 164 yards on the ground including a pair of TDs. He also added four receptions for 46 yards and another tally.

It was at this point that Honesdale pulled off one of its best special teams plays of the entire season.

First year senior standout

The Red & Black defense forced the Bucks to punt on their first possession of the third quarter. Moments later, Grant Tonkin brought the fans to their feet with a highlight reel effort.

A senior who just started playing football this year, Tonkin is also a standout on the baseball diamond. He’s the president of his class, a fixture on the Honor Roll and a member of the National Honor Society.

On Friday night, Tonkin broke through the line and blocked Dunmore’s punt. He then scooped up the ball and raced 30 yards into the end zone as pandemonium erupted in the stands.

Avery tacked on the extra point and with 9:47 left in the third period, Honesdale and Dunmore were tied 14-14.

“In practices leading up to the game, we ran through that exact play a number of times,” Grant said. “Coach Kosciuk set us up in the best possible alignments to block one of their punts.

“Everyone executed their job to perfection. I just happened to be in the right spot to block it. The feeling I had when I crossed the goal line into the end zone was one I had never felt before.“

For his part, Coach Russick is just thrilled that Tonkin decided to give football a chance during his senior season.

“It’s the worst that we only get him for one year,” the veteran skipper said. “Grant has a great ethic. He comes in every day and works with no complaints. Grant gives everything he has.”

Playoff hopes still flickering

There would be no miracle finish for the home team on this particular night, though, as Dunmore’s depth and experience eventually wore down the young Hornets.

The Bucks pulled away in the final stanza, outscoring the Hornets by a margin of 20-7. The key plays came via the passing game as quarterback Thomas Bowen went 6-of-7 for 116 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown strike to Domenic DeSando.

Honesdale tallied one last time, courtesy of a short touchdown rumble by freshman tailback Gabe Duda.

“The outcome of Friday’s game did not accurately depict the way we played,” said Coach Russick. “We battled a Dunmore team that’s likely going to win the division and make a state playoff run.”

For his part, Tonkin is optimistic that he and his Hornet teammates can pull off a Week 10 win over Western Wayne and earn a district playoff berth.

“These past couple of months spending most of my days with my new extended family has been a great experience,” he said. “I believe with a good week of practice we have a great chance to advance to the playoffs.”

Grant is the son of Ray and Michelle Tonkin of Hawley. His future plans include attending the United States Air Force Academy and pursue a career in aviation.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Lackawanna Football Conference Week 9 game with Honesdale and Dunmore