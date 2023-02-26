Honda Classic payout: No trophy for Gerard, Duncan and Cole, but huge paydays

6
Golf Channel Digital
·4 min read

Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic and, with it, $1,512,000. It was the largest paycheck of his career, which now includes five PGA Tour victories.

But it was also a huge Sunday for other players who didn't pick up a trophy. Eric Cole, a 34-year-old Tour rookie, made $915,600 in losing to Kirk on the first playoff hole. It was $551K more than he had earned in 14 previous starts this season.

Tyler Duncan, who finished solo third, picked up $579,600. He had only made three of 12 cuts this season before the Honda.

And then there was Ryan Gerard. Competing in his first regular PGA Tour event, he pocketed over $400,000. Gerard, 23, earned his way into the event via Monday qualifying. His only other Tour experience came in the form of a missed cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at PGA National:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Chris Kirk

500.00

1,512,000.00

2

Eric Cole

300.00

915,600.00

3

Tyler Duncan

190.00

579,600.00

4

Ryan Gerard

-

411,600.00

T5

Shane Lowry

93.00

288,120.00

T5

Ben Martin

93.00

288,120.00

T5

Sepp Straka

93.00

288,120.00

T5

Justin Suh

93.00

288,120.00

T5

Ben Taylor

93.00

288,120.00

T10

David Lingmerth

72.50

220,500.00

T10

Dylan Wu

72.50

220,500.00

T12

Zach Johnson

62.50

186,900.00

T12

Cameron Percy

62.50

186,900.00

T14

Ryan Brehm

51.00

136,500.00

T14

Jim Herman

51.00

136,500.00

T14

Kramer Hickok

51.00

136,500.00

T14

Lee Hodges

51.00

136,500.00

T14

Stephan Jaeger

51.00

136,500.00

T14

Adrian Meronk

-

136,500.00

T14

Brandon Wu

51.00

136,500.00

T21

Byeong Hun An

39.10

88,116.00

T21

MJ Daffue

39.10

88,116.00

T21

Ben Griffin

39.10

88,116.00

T21

Robby Shelton

39.10

88,116.00

T21

Jhonattan Vegas

39.10

88,116.00

T26

Harrison Endycott

32.50

65,100.00

T26

Scott Harrington

32.50

65,100.00

T26

Min Woo Lee

-

65,100.00

T29

Kevin Chappell

21.57

46,426.16

T29

Brett Drewitt

-

46,426.16

T29

Dylan Frittelli

21.57

46,426.16

T29

Aaron Wise

21.57

46,426.16

T29

Carson Young

21.57

46,426.16

T29

Chesson Hadley

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Garrick Higgo

21.57

46,426.15

T29

William McGirt

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Andrew Novak

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Davis Riley

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Kevin Roy

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Matt Wallace

21.57

46,426.15

T29

Danny Willett

21.57

46,426.15

T42

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Will Gordon

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Billy Horschel

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Mark Hubbard

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Sungjae Im

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Taylor Pendrith

11.42

28,188.00

T42

Adam Schenk

11.42

28,188.00

T49

Erik Barnes

7.75

20,944.00

T49

Akshay Bhatia

-

20,944.00

T49

Zac Blair

7.75

20,944.00

T49

Adam Svensson

7.75

20,944.00

T49

Jimmy Walker

7.75

20,944.00

T49

Trevor Werbylo

7.75

20,944.00

T55

Joseph Bramlett

5.60

19,404.00

T55

Brice Garnett

5.60

19,404.00

T55

Tano Goya

5.60

19,404.00

T55

Kelly Kraft

5.60

19,404.00

T55

Brandon Matthews

5.60

19,404.00

T60

Padraig Harrington

4.80

18,732.00

T60

Matthias Schwab

4.80

18,732.00

T60

Kyle Stanley

4.80

18,732.00

T63

Anders Albertson

3.70

17,808.00

T63

Ryan Armour

3.70

17,808.00

T63

Pierceson Coody

-

17,808.00

T63

Trace Crowe

-

17,808.00

T63

S.H. Kim

3.70

17,808.00

T63

Vincent Norrman

3.70

17,808.00

T63

J.T. Poston

3.70

17,808.00

T63

Kevin Tway

3.70

17,808.00

T71

Bill Haas

2.80

16,884.00

T71

J.B. Holmes

2.80

16,884.00

T71

Augusto Núñez

2.80

16,884.00

T74

Trevor Cone

2.45

16,296.00

T74

Jason Dufner

2.45

16,296.00

T74

Harry Hall

2.45

16,296.00

T74

Webb Simpson

2.45

16,296.00

78

Tyson Alexander

2.20

15,876.00

79

Cody Gribble

2.10

15,708.00

80

Geoff Ogilvy

2.00

15,540.00

