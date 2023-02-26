Honda Classic payout: No trophy for Gerard, Duncan and Cole, but huge paydays

Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic and, with it, $1,512,000. It was the largest paycheck of his career, which now includes five PGA Tour victories.

But it was also a huge Sunday for other players who didn't pick up a trophy. Eric Cole, a 34-year-old Tour rookie, made $915,600 in losing to Kirk on the first playoff hole. It was $551K more than he had earned in 14 previous starts this season.

Tyler Duncan, who finished solo third, picked up $579,600. He had only made three of 12 cuts this season before the Honda.

And then there was Ryan Gerard. Competing in his first regular PGA Tour event, he pocketed over $400,000. Gerard, 23, earned his way into the event via Monday qualifying. His only other Tour experience came in the form of a missed cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at PGA National: