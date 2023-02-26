Honda Classic payout: No trophy for Gerard, Duncan and Cole, but huge paydays
Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic and, with it, $1,512,000. It was the largest paycheck of his career, which now includes five PGA Tour victories.
But it was also a huge Sunday for other players who didn't pick up a trophy. Eric Cole, a 34-year-old Tour rookie, made $915,600 in losing to Kirk on the first playoff hole. It was $551K more than he had earned in 14 previous starts this season.
Tyler Duncan, who finished solo third, picked up $579,600. He had only made three of 12 cuts this season before the Honda.
And then there was Ryan Gerard. Competing in his first regular PGA Tour event, he pocketed over $400,000. Gerard, 23, earned his way into the event via Monday qualifying. His only other Tour experience came in the form of a missed cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at PGA National:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Chris Kirk
500.00
1,512,000.00
2
Eric Cole
300.00
915,600.00
3
Tyler Duncan
190.00
579,600.00
4
Ryan Gerard
-
411,600.00
T5
Shane Lowry
93.00
288,120.00
T5
Ben Martin
93.00
288,120.00
T5
Sepp Straka
93.00
288,120.00
T5
Justin Suh
93.00
288,120.00
T5
Ben Taylor
93.00
288,120.00
T10
David Lingmerth
72.50
220,500.00
T10
Dylan Wu
72.50
220,500.00
T12
Zach Johnson
62.50
186,900.00
T12
Cameron Percy
62.50
186,900.00
T14
Ryan Brehm
51.00
136,500.00
T14
Jim Herman
51.00
136,500.00
T14
Kramer Hickok
51.00
136,500.00
T14
Lee Hodges
51.00
136,500.00
T14
Stephan Jaeger
51.00
136,500.00
T14
Adrian Meronk
-
136,500.00
T14
Brandon Wu
51.00
136,500.00
T21
Byeong Hun An
39.10
88,116.00
T21
MJ Daffue
39.10
88,116.00
T21
Ben Griffin
39.10
88,116.00
T21
Robby Shelton
39.10
88,116.00
T21
Jhonattan Vegas
39.10
88,116.00
T26
Harrison Endycott
32.50
65,100.00
T26
Scott Harrington
32.50
65,100.00
T26
Min Woo Lee
-
65,100.00
T29
Kevin Chappell
21.57
46,426.16
T29
Brett Drewitt
-
46,426.16
T29
Dylan Frittelli
21.57
46,426.16
T29
Aaron Wise
21.57
46,426.16
T29
Carson Young
21.57
46,426.16
T29
Chesson Hadley
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Garrick Higgo
21.57
46,426.15
T29
William McGirt
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Andrew Novak
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Davis Riley
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Kevin Roy
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Matt Wallace
21.57
46,426.15
T29
Danny Willett
21.57
46,426.15
T42
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Will Gordon
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Billy Horschel
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Mark Hubbard
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Sungjae Im
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Taylor Pendrith
11.42
28,188.00
T42
Adam Schenk
11.42
28,188.00
T49
Erik Barnes
7.75
20,944.00
T49
Akshay Bhatia
-
20,944.00
T49
Zac Blair
7.75
20,944.00
T49
Adam Svensson
7.75
20,944.00
T49
Jimmy Walker
7.75
20,944.00
T49
Trevor Werbylo
7.75
20,944.00
T55
Joseph Bramlett
5.60
19,404.00
T55
Brice Garnett
5.60
19,404.00
T55
Tano Goya
5.60
19,404.00
T55
Kelly Kraft
5.60
19,404.00
T55
Brandon Matthews
5.60
19,404.00
T60
Padraig Harrington
4.80
18,732.00
T60
Matthias Schwab
4.80
18,732.00
T60
Kyle Stanley
4.80
18,732.00
T63
Anders Albertson
3.70
17,808.00
T63
Ryan Armour
3.70
17,808.00
T63
Pierceson Coody
-
17,808.00
T63
Trace Crowe
-
17,808.00
T63
S.H. Kim
3.70
17,808.00
T63
Vincent Norrman
3.70
17,808.00
T63
J.T. Poston
3.70
17,808.00
T63
Kevin Tway
3.70
17,808.00
T71
Bill Haas
2.80
16,884.00
T71
J.B. Holmes
2.80
16,884.00
T71
Augusto Núñez
2.80
16,884.00
T74
Trevor Cone
2.45
16,296.00
T74
Jason Dufner
2.45
16,296.00
T74
Harry Hall
2.45
16,296.00
T74
Webb Simpson
2.45
16,296.00
78
Tyson Alexander
2.20
15,876.00
79
Cody Gribble
2.10
15,708.00
80
Geoff Ogilvy
2.00
15,540.00