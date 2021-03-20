Honda Classic final round tee times, TV and streaming info
It all comes down to this.
Looking for his second PGA Tour win, 40-year-old Matt Jones battled the wind in the third round of the Honda Classic and rode a 1-under 69 on Moving Day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to the top of the leaderboard at 10 under, three shots clear of J.B. Holmes and Aaron Wise, T-2 at 7 under. The trio of C.T. Pan, Cameron Tringale and Sam Ryder are T-4 at 6 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Honda Classic.
Honda Classic: Leaderboard | Photos
Honda Classic tee times
Time
Players
8:10 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Bronson Burgoon
8:20 a.m.
D.J. Trahan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
8:30 a.m.
Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.
8:40 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Nate Lashley
8:50 a.m.
Scott Harrington, Beau Hossler
9 a.m.
Chase Koepka, Keith Mitchell
9:10 a.m.
Pat Perez, Satoshi Kodaira
9:20 a.m.
Kevin Chappell, Jason Dufner
9:30 a.m.
Matthew NeSmith, Brian Gay
9:40 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Lewis
9:50 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Stephen Stallings, Jr.
10 a.m.
William McGirt, Adam Schenk
10:15 a.m.
Jim Herman, Charl Schwartzel
10:25 a.m.
Chase Seiffert, Mark Hubbard
10:35 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Harry Higgs
10:45 a.m.
Brendan Steele, Joaquin Niemann
10:55 a.m.
Lucas Herbert, Tyler McCumber
11:05 a.m.
Will Gordon, Erik van Rooyen
11:15 a.m.
John Huh, Adam Scott
11:25 a.m.
Phil Mickelson, Alex Noren
11:35 a.m.
Vincent Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas
11:45 a.m.
Denny McCarthy, Brandon Hagy
11:55 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry
12:10 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Cameron Davis
12:20 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Steve Stricker
12:30 p.m.
Russell Henley, Ryan Armour
12:40 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Camilo Villegas
12:50 p.m.
Roger Sloan, Chris Kirk
1 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink
1:10 p.m.
Robert Streb, Zach Johnson
1:20 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
1:30 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder
1:40 p.m.
Aaron Wise, C.T. Pan
1:50 p.m.
Matt Jones, J.B. Holmes
How to watch
Sunday, March 21
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 7:15-8:30 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
