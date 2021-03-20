Honda Classic final round tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard
·2 min read
It all comes down to this.

Looking for his second PGA Tour win, 40-year-old Matt Jones battled the wind in the third round of the Honda Classic and rode a 1-under 69 on Moving Day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to the top of the leaderboard at 10 under, three shots clear of J.B. Holmes and Aaron Wise, T-2 at 7 under. The trio of C.T. Pan, Cameron Tringale and Sam Ryder are T-4 at 6 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Honda Classic.

Honda Classic: Leaderboard | Photos

Honda Classic tee times

Time

Players

8:10 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Bronson Burgoon

8:20 a.m.

D.J. Trahan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:30 a.m.

Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:40 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Nate Lashley

8:50 a.m.

Scott Harrington, Beau Hossler

9 a.m.

Chase Koepka, Keith Mitchell

9:10 a.m.

Pat Perez, Satoshi Kodaira

9:20 a.m.

Kevin Chappell, Jason Dufner

9:30 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Brian Gay

9:40 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Lewis

9:50 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Stephen Stallings, Jr.

10 a.m.

William McGirt, Adam Schenk

10:15 a.m.

Jim Herman, Charl Schwartzel

10:25 a.m.

Chase Seiffert, Mark Hubbard

10:35 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Harry Higgs

10:45 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Joaquin Niemann

10:55 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Tyler McCumber

11:05 a.m.

Will Gordon, Erik van Rooyen

11:15 a.m.

John Huh, Adam Scott

11:25 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Alex Noren

11:35 a.m.

Vincent Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas

11:45 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Brandon Hagy

11:55 a.m.

Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry

12:10 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Cameron Davis

12:20 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Steve Stricker

12:30 p.m.

Russell Henley, Ryan Armour

12:40 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Camilo Villegas

12:50 p.m.

Roger Sloan, Chris Kirk

1 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink

1:10 p.m.

Robert Streb, Zach Johnson

1:20 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:30 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder

1:40 p.m.

Aaron Wise, C.T. Pan

1:50 p.m.

Matt Jones, J.B. Holmes

How to watch

Sunday, March 21

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

