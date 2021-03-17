Honda Classic field by the rankings
The PGA Tour is heading to PGA National this week for the Honda Classic.
One of the toughest tests on Tour, the Champions course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, plays host to the following marquee groups for the first two rounds are: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley and Lee Westwood; Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler; Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter; Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson.
The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 98.04 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 106.81 in the OWGR.
HONDA CLASSIC: Tee times, TV | Odds | Fantasy
Player
Golfweek/Sagarin
OWGR
Joaquin Niemann
12
29
Zach Johnson
13
113
John Huh
19
309
Adam Scott
20
25
Sungjae Im
26
18
30
92
Russell Henley
31
60
Chris Kirk
35
76
Patton Kizzire
38
196
Matt Jones
47
83
Brendan Steele
52
78
Mackenzie Hughes
53
53
Kevin Streelman
55
59
Talor Gooch
56
64
Lee Westwood
57
19
Cameron Davis
62
136
Doug Ghim
63
238
Ian Poulter
68
65
Adam Hadwin
69
91
Alex Noren
71
94
Richy Werenski
72
102
Jim Furyk
73
236
Keegan Bradley
75
129
James Hahn
76
144
Sepp Straka
78
151
Adam Long
82
67
Matt Wallace
83
55
Wesley Bryan
85
426
Rory Sabbatini
86
116
Michael Thompson
87
105
Harold Varner III
91
137
Shane Lowry
92
40
Brandon Wu
93
163
Steve Stricker
95
251
Mark Hubbard
100
158
101
258
Henrik Norlander
104
101
J.T. Poston
105
68
Lucas Glover
106
146
Erik van Rooyen
108
66
Stewart Cink
111
154
Dylan Frittelli
112
69
Chez Reavie
113
71
Wyndham Clark
114
133
Cameron Percy
115
264
Rickie Fowler
118
81
Tyler Duncan
120
168
Adam Schenk
125
253
Maverick McNealy
128
131
Tom Hoge
129
104
Hank Lebioda
131
366
Nick Taylor
132
122
Jhonattan Vegas
133
179
Austin Cook
134
206
Bo Hoag
135
227
Luke List
136
166
Troy Merritt
138
176
Pat Perez
139
231
Peter Malnati
140
157
Martin Kaymer
141
89
Jason Dufner
142
350
Roger Sloan
143
334
Matthew NeSmith
144
147
Will Gordon
145
198
Brian Stuard
147
202
Padraig Harrington
150
228
C.T. Pan
151
171
Patrick Rodgers
152
209
Phil Mickelson
156
99
Ryan Moore
162
192
Charl Schwartzel
167
206
Russell Knox
169
217
Brice Garnett
172
254
Rafa Cabrera Bello
176
103
Kevin Chappell
178
720
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
179
139
Chesson Hadley
180
276
Ryan Armour
183
226
Kris Ventura
184
222
Anirban Lahiri
185
462
Nate Lashley
189
126
Andrew Landry
190
121
Lucas Herbert
194
70
Aaron Wise
195
152
Byeong Hun An
196
86
Harry Higgs
203
128
Joseph Bramlett
206
283
Bronson Burgoon
210
323
Denny McCarthy
214
338
Camilo Villegas
228
401
Tom Lewis
233
93
Rob Oppenheim
236
390
Vincent Whaley
249
465
Kramer Hickok
250
300
Keith Mitchell
251
206
Jim Herman
256
124
Ryo Ishikawa
257
119
Vaughn Taylor
263
211
Chase Seiffert
269
259
Robby Shelton
272
182
Sam Ryder
278
275
Satoshi Kodaira
279
460
Seung-Yul Noh
281
699
Xinjun Zhang
282
249
J.B. Holmes
283
296
Scott Brown
286
256
J.J. Spaun
287
525
Kelly Kraft
288
530
Robert Streb
296
118
Scott Harrington
309
329
Brian Gay
316
204
Tyler McCumber
324
269
Michael Gligic
332
512
Beau Hossler
335
321
D.J. Trahan
342
467
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
353
318
Jamie Lovemark
362
762
Graeme McDowell
367
117
K.J. Choi
369
571
Hudson Swafford
370
189
Erik Compton
371
846
Sean O’Hair
377
761
Henrik Stenson
378
97
Sung Kang
382
130
Grayson Murray
388
322
David Hearn
396
499
Luke Donald
412
548
Ted Potter, Jr.
414
369
Rafael Campos
439
419
Vijay Singh
450
1393
Jimmy Walker
453
496
William McGirt
456
1820
Sebastian Cappelen
473
472
Michael Kim
503
1399
Bo Van Pelt
505
784
Hunter Mahan
520
1691
Martin Trainer
598
751
Zach Zaback
601
1652
Marcelo Rozo
616
1111
Kamaiu Johnson
N/R
1820
Chase Koepka
N/R
1118
Alan Morin
N/R
N/R
Stephen Stallings Jr.
N/R
1820