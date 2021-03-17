Honda Classic field by the rankings

The PGA Tour is heading to PGA National this week for the Honda Classic.

One of the toughest tests on Tour, the Champions course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, plays host to the following marquee groups for the first two rounds are: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley and Lee Westwood; Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler; Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter; Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson.

The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 98.04 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 106.81 in the OWGR.

