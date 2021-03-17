Honda Classic field by the rankings

Golfweek
·4 min read
The PGA Tour is heading to PGA National this week for the Honda Classic.

One of the toughest tests on Tour, the Champions course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, plays host to the following marquee groups for the first two rounds are: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley and Lee Westwood; Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler; Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter; Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson.

The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 98.04 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 106.81 in the OWGR.

HONDA CLASSIC: Tee times, TV | Odds | Fantasy

Player

Golfweek/Sagarin

OWGR

Joaquin Niemann

12

29

Zach Johnson

13

113

John Huh

19

309

Adam Scott

20

25

Sungjae Im

26

18

Cameron Tringale

30

92

Russell Henley

31

60

Chris Kirk

35

76

Patton Kizzire

38

196

Matt Jones

47

83

Brendan Steele

52

78

Mackenzie Hughes

53

53

Kevin Streelman

55

59

Talor Gooch

56

64

Lee Westwood

57

19

Cameron Davis

62

136

Doug Ghim

63

238

Ian Poulter

68

65

Adam Hadwin

69

91

Alex Noren

71

94

Richy Werenski

72

102

Jim Furyk

73

236

Keegan Bradley

75

129

James Hahn

76

144

Sepp Straka

78

151

Adam Long

82

67

Matt Wallace

83

55

Wesley Bryan

85

426

Rory Sabbatini

86

116

Michael Thompson

87

105

Harold Varner III

91

137

Shane Lowry

92

40

Brandon Wu

93

163

Steve Stricker

95

251

Mark Hubbard

100

158

Scott Stallings

101

258

Henrik Norlander

104

101

J.T. Poston

105

68

Lucas Glover

106

146

Erik van Rooyen

108

66

Stewart Cink

111

154

Dylan Frittelli

112

69

Chez Reavie

113

71

Wyndham Clark

114

133

Cameron Percy

115

264

Rickie Fowler

118

81

Tyler Duncan

120

168

Adam Schenk

125

253

Maverick McNealy

128

131

Tom Hoge

129

104

Hank Lebioda

131

366

Nick Taylor

132

122

Jhonattan Vegas

133

179

Austin Cook

134

206

Bo Hoag

135

227

Luke List

136

166

Troy Merritt

138

176

Pat Perez

139

231

Peter Malnati

140

157

Martin Kaymer

141

89

Jason Dufner

142

350

Roger Sloan

143

334

Matthew NeSmith

144

147

Will Gordon

145

198

Brian Stuard

147

202

Padraig Harrington

150

228

C.T. Pan

151

171

Patrick Rodgers

152

209

Phil Mickelson

156

99

Ryan Moore

162

192

Charl Schwartzel

167

206

Russell Knox

169

217

Brice Garnett

172

254

Rafa Cabrera Bello

176

103

Kevin Chappell

178

720

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

179

139

Chesson Hadley

180

276

Ryan Armour

183

226

Kris Ventura

184

222

Anirban Lahiri

185

462

Nate Lashley

189

126

Andrew Landry

190

121

Lucas Herbert

194

70

Aaron Wise

195

152

Byeong Hun An

196

86

Harry Higgs

203

128

Joseph Bramlett

206

283

Bronson Burgoon

210

323

Denny McCarthy

214

338

Camilo Villegas

228

401

Tom Lewis

233

93

Rob Oppenheim

236

390

Vincent Whaley

249

465

Kramer Hickok

250

300

Keith Mitchell

251

206

Jim Herman

256

124

Ryo Ishikawa

257

119

Vaughn Taylor

263

211

Chase Seiffert

269

259

Robby Shelton

272

182

Sam Ryder

278

275

Satoshi Kodaira

279

460

Seung-Yul Noh

281

699

Xinjun Zhang

282

249

J.B. Holmes

283

296

Scott Brown

286

256

J.J. Spaun

287

525

Kelly Kraft

288

530

Robert Streb

296

118

Scott Harrington

309

329

Brian Gay

316

204

Tyler McCumber

324

269

Michael Gligic

332

512

Beau Hossler

335

321

D.J. Trahan

342

467

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

353

318

Jamie Lovemark

362

762

Graeme McDowell

367

117

K.J. Choi

369

571

Hudson Swafford

370

189

Erik Compton

371

846

Sean O’Hair

377

761

Henrik Stenson

378

97

Sung Kang

382

130

Grayson Murray

388

322

David Hearn

396

499

Luke Donald

412

548

Ted Potter, Jr.

414

369

Rafael Campos

439

419

Vijay Singh

450

1393

Jimmy Walker

453

496

William McGirt

456

1820

Sebastian Cappelen

473

472

Michael Kim

503

1399

Bo Van Pelt

505

784

Hunter Mahan

520

1691

Martin Trainer

598

751

Zach Zaback

601

1652

Marcelo Rozo

616

1111

Kamaiu Johnson

N/R

1820

Chase Koepka

N/R

1118

Alan Morin

N/R

N/R

Stephen Stallings Jr.

N/R

1820

