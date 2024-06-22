Hometown Report: Warrenton graduate enjoying success in track and cross-country

After enjoying a decorated career at Warrenton High School in track and cross-country, Zander Moha is keeping his momentum going at Corban University.

Moha, a 2022 Warrenton graduate, wrapped up his sophomore season of college with stellar marks.

In cross-country, Moha was part of the five-man team that finished fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships and 21st in the NAIA Championships. Moha ran a personal best time of 25:24.5 in the 8,000 meters during the 2023 cross country season. His 8K time is fourth in school history behind Robert Swoboda, Nathan May and Jack Gladfelter. Moha ranks second all time in the 6,000 meters behind his teammate Swoboda, with a time of 18:57.5.

On the track, Moha has excelled in the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the outdoor season, he set the fastest time in school history this spring in the 1,500 meters with a mark of 3:55.27. Moha ranks third all time in the 5,000 meters with a time of 14:59.09.

For indoor track, Moha set the school’s best indoor time with a 4:13.90 in the mile and clocked the second-best time with a 8:54.40 in the 3,000 meters.