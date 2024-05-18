Hometown Report: Knappa graduate making his mark on the track

Isaiah Rodriguez, a 2023 Knappa High School graduate, is making waves on the track as a true freshman and already etching his name in the Western Oregon University record books.

Rodriguez entered college as a decorated runner fresh off a state title in the 2A 800 meters and has only continued his improvement at Western Oregon. He recently ran a 1:49.66 in the 800 meters at the Oregon Twilight on May 3. Since arriving at Western Oregon, Rodriguez has knocked more than eight seconds off his high school career best of 1:57.70.

The time of 1:49.66 qualified him for both the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships May 23 to May 25 in Emporia, Kansas, and the USA Track and Field Under-20 Championships on June 12 and June 13 in Eugene.

Rodriguez now ranks third all time for Western Oregon, behind only Badane Sultessa and David Ribich. Sultessa holds the school record with a 1:47.59, a time he ran in 2015, and Ribich sits at 1:48.09. With three years left at Western Oregon, Rodriguez has the chance to become the school’s all-time record holder in the event.

In addition to being third on his school’s all-time list, he ranks eighth all time for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.